'Quit politicizing trade and the border': Laredo Mayor addresses lost railway project

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speak during the grand opening of the Mission Produce Mega Center on Sept. 30, 2021. (Christian Alejandro Ocampo /Laredo Morning Times)

Laredo's mayor has weighed in on the recent news that the city and state would be losing a major railway project worth billions due to Mexico moving the project in retaliation for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's enhanced truck inspections that led to standstills in traffic and billions of dollars lost for both countries.

The planned railway -- the T-MEC Corridor project -- was to connect the Mexican port of Mazatlán to the Canadian city of Winnipeg, and have new logistics centers along its route. Instead, the project will now go through New Mexico, routed along the edge of West Texas through Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Mexico’s Economic Minister Tatiana Clouthier stated recently that the project would be moving to New Mexico as the country was "held hostage" by Abbott. Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard accused Abbott of "extortion."

Abbott stated the April inspections were in retaliation for the Biden administration allowing the CDC to end the Title 42 public health order, but while their purpose was to stop migrants and narcotics, none were ever discovered. The order ended after Abbott held press conferences at each area with Mexican leaders making them pledge to increase border security, while he also threatened each with bringing back the inspections if he deemed they were not living up to their agreement.

The order reportedly cost Texas $4.2 billion over 10 days and $9 billion in GDP.

Following the order's end in mid-April, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz credited Abbott's " bold move. " But he did criticize Abbott on Tuesday for his methods -- despite maintaining the overall blame for the whole incident being border security -- while also stating Mexico was taking "bold actions" with the announcement that greatly impacts his city.

"These are all bold actions that carry very serious economic consequences; ultimately, to be paid by the consumer," Saenz said.

"Trading with Mexico has been and continues to be our strongest economic engine. With all due respect to those involved, please quit politicizing trade and the border. You are hurting the economic prosperity for all of us. The root cause of these actions, in my opinion, is the lack of border security.

"If more bold actions need to take place, they should be by the federal government to once and for all resolve border security issues. Please stop treating the border as a political arena where parties uncaringly score points at the expense of our lives and livelihoods."

The mayor stated that he expects a better way of handling diplomacy with a trading partner than the approach recently taken by the governor, as it only affects the economies of all the stakeholders involved.

Saenz said that short of the country facing an imminent national security threat or action in the magnitude of what is being currently seen in other countries, the governments of the nations and states involved should not negatively impact the economic vitality by disrupting opportunities that will provide prosperity to all involved.

"As a mayor of a border city, there needs to be a better way of exercising diplomacy than by boldly escalating retaliatory measures and threatening the economic vitality of the border, state of Texas, Mexico and the United States," Saenz said. "Mexico is the No. 1 trading partner for Texas and the City of Laredo."

Saenz states that in 2021 alone, over 53% of Texas’ international trade -- or over $442 billion -- was done with Mexico. He mentioned that Port Laredo alone contributes $242 billion of trade value and 98% is with Mexico.

The mayor stated that he felt "Gov. Abbott borrowed a page or two from President Trump’s political strategy book." But given the recent significant losses incurred, Saenz believes that lessons could be learned by all involved to apply better diplomatic measures that will not hurt the area’s economic vitality.

If the railway project is indeed constructed in New Mexico, this would benefit the state tremendously which reported greater commercial traffic not only during Abbott’s order but afterwards as well. These benefits, of course, were set to go to locals not only in Laredo but also in Texas.

"It is my understanding that this is a proposed new freight rail line being planned for the long-term beginning in the Mexican seaport of Mazatlán to Monterrey, Laredo and further north," the mayor said. "Undoubtedly when constructed, Laredo will directly and/or indirectly benefit from this. Any trade business activity is good for Laredo, being that we are the No. 1 land port in America."

Sanez states that if he could send a message to Abbott and both the Mexican economic minister and the Mexican federal government, it would be that they need to understand attacking each other is not benefiting the economy of either country or all the states and cities caught up in the middle of the political theater.

"There has to be a more effective way of resolving this issue rather than punishing each other economically," Saenz said. "Mexico is Port Laredo and Texas' biggest trade partner by far with 15,000-18,000 trucks crossing daily. Punishing the state of Texas will only result in negative economic consequences for both nations."

The mayor arrived Tuesday in Washington D.C. where he and officials from Nuevo Laredo are set to meet with various federal officials for the international projects of the Binational River Park and the World Trade Bridge expansion. The mayor and his office did not comment whether they will discuss the railway project with any federal officials.