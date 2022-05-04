ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Lake Street gets rebuilt—and reimagined

By Abdi Mohamed
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving grown up on Lake Street in South Minneapolis, Chris Montana was able to see the corridor transform from virtually nothing into the vibrant cultural district that it’s become today. “In the early ‘90s, that part of Lake Street wasn’t much to look at. There were a lot...

spokesman-recorder.com

CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

No results in search for missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Iowa – Searchers in Blue Earth County failed to find a missing woman Wednesday or any indication of where she might be. Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen on April 25 at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake. A search of the area began Monday and expanded into the area north of Eagle Lake on Wednesday. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the MN State Patrol helicopter assisted by searching wetland and slough areas from the air while deputies and members of the Eagle Lake Fire Department conducted an extensive ground search of wooded areas.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Elderly Woman With Mobility Issues Dies In Maple Grove House Fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was killed in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Maple Grove. Fire officials in the suburb northwest of Minneapolis said that crews responded around 1 p.m. to a 911 call about a fire in a home on the 10170 block of Nathan Lane. First-responders found a “significant fire” at the home, which prevented any immediate rescue attempt. The flames shooting from the home sent neighbor Matt Narum quickly out his door and across the street. “I haven’t seen a house or any sort of thing burn that fast before,” Narum said. “I sprinted...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Fox News

Minnesota crews rescue man from sinking pickup

A man in Minnesota was rescued after being stuck on the top of his pickup truck that went into a pond in Lakeville. Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation show emergency crews making the rescue on Tuesday around 2 p.m. along Interstate 35, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Drive: Road Closures Planned Around Twin Cities Metro This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are a number of significant road closures to be aware of before your next drive this weekend. Southbound Interstate 35W from downtown Minneapolis to 46th Street will be closed starting Friday night. Crews are repairing some of the pavement. Drivers can use Highway 100 as a detour. (credit: CBS) Interstate 494 will be closed in a couple spots in the Mendota Heights area. Eastbound lanes will be closed between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E. Westbound lanes will be closed between I-35E and Pilot Knob Road. (credit: CBS) In Anoka, Highway 10 will be shut down in both directions between Highway 47 and 7th Ave. This work was postponed from last week because of the rain. (credit: CBS) All of these closures start Friday night and should be back open Monday morning. Click here for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Wanted Man Found in the River Near Becker

BECKER -- A man wanted by police was found and arrested in Becker. The Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday officers were called to a home near Hillcrest Road and Pineview Drive for a man that was trespassing at a vacant home. Officers arrived...
BECKER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Battle Fire Overnight In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews battled a fire in a vacant home overnight in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis firefighters arrived at the scene on the 800 block of 21st Avenue North to find a fire on a porch extending to the roof. The fire reached the attic of the one-and-a-half story home, but was eventually extinguished. The building will be re-boarded, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Lake Assault Boats happy to hear about save on Lake Minnetonka

A boater on Lake Minnetonka is recovering after being rescued in April. He had been thrown from his new Boston Whaler, and the boat kept going in circles. The Hennepin County Water Patrol pulled him to safety, and managed to stop the out of control boat. The patrol was using...
MINNETONKA, MN
