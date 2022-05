Bonuses on Wall Street will be lower this year, according to a closely watched early projection released this morning. Why it matters: Bonuses were sky-high in 2021, along with everything else. This year everyone is returning to earth. The so-called "war for talent" will slow and firms will be looking to control expenses, according to the report, from Johnson Associates, a compensation consulting firm in New York City.

