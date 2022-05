The Stanley Cup Playoffs are officially underway in the NHL and hockey fans are ecstatic. The first round has seen some teams dominate their opponents while other series have proven to be far more competitive. Teams like the Avalanche lead 2-0 while the Panthers and Capitals are all knotted up at one apiece. Another bout that is all tied up is the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins series. And Rangers’ goalie Igor Shesterkin might just possess the ability to lead the Rangers to the promised land.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO