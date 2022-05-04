Royal Palm Beach man wins $2M playing Florida Lottery

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — Five years after Hurricane Irma destroyed her big Pine Key Home, Piper Steffen has started over. The storm was a life-altering event, but Steffen pushed forward. She opened Piper Gallery and Studio in the Hillsboro Inlet Plaza off A1A in Pompano Beach, which had been her lifelong dream. The gallery features works of local artists and classes for aspiring Picassos. It wasn’t exactly the life she planned. Steffen grew up in Fort Lauderdale and lived through many storms as a child. “My dad’s attitude was prepare as best you can and ride it out.” But nothing could prepare her for the devastation...

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO