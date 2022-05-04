ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, MI

Atlanta agrees to pay nearly $1M to man shot by officer

 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to a North Carolina man who was shot and injured by a police officer as he was leaving an event downtown...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
MLive

Man, 33, found dead at Michigan hotel, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in a hotel room during a welfare check, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Troopers were called to the Baymont Hotel on Eight Mile Road in Royal Oak Township around...
ROYAL OAK, MI
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with robbing TV host Will Clinger on CTA now on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of three teens charged in a string of robberies on the CTA has been released on electronic monitoring.Chicago police said the 15-year-old girl who was released was part of the attack on actor and TV host Will Clinger at the Addison Red Line stop last week.Clinger's fiancé said he was notified the 15-year-old girl was being released on electronic monitoring. That teen and two others were charged Monday for robberies over the past several weeks at or near stops on the Red Line.He was attacked at the Addison Street Red Line stop alongside Wrigley Field. The victim was actor Will Clinger – the former host of the WTTW-Channel 11 program "Wild Chicago" and the current host of "Wild Travels."  
CHICAGO, IL

