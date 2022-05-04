Atlanta agrees to pay nearly $1M to man shot by officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of three teens charged in a string of robberies on the CTA has been released on electronic monitoring.Chicago police said the 15-year-old girl who was released was part of the attack on actor and TV host Will Clinger at the Addison Red Line stop last week.Clinger's fiancé said he was notified the 15-year-old girl was being released on electronic monitoring. That teen and two others were charged Monday for robberies over the past several weeks at or near stops on the Red Line.He was attacked at the Addison Street Red Line stop alongside Wrigley Field. The victim was actor Will Clinger – the former host of the WTTW-Channel 11 program "Wild Chicago" and the current host of "Wild Travels."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO