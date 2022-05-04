YWCA plans Diverstory for Educators on May 17

Becky Cowart, shown here with her daughters Jersey and Raelynn and Candice Wallace will be featured presenters at Diverstory For Educators May 17 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton. (For the Telegraph)

ALTON – With a grant from Illinois American Water, YWCA is offering a free Diverstory For Educators session on Tuesday, May 17 3:30-5:30 p.m. at YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St.

In 2021, YWCA created the Diverstory program to support racial healing and build a bridge towards a more racially equitable community. Through story time programs, YWCA engaged children and their families in building understanding and appreciation for people of all races.

Diverstory program involves reading and discussing stories that recognize, celebrate and protect diversity. With the interactive workshop, classroom guest readers and ongoing individualized teacher support, Diverstory for Educators helps educators understand the importance of including books written by and about black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) in their daily classroom lessons.

This year YWCA is expanding the Diverstory program to include educators and their students too. YWCA hopes to support teachers in presenting books and facilitating conversations about diversity and inclusion, specifically race and racism. YWCA is asking teachers to set aside time to join us in this work toward healing racial division and eliminating racism. The goal is to empower educators to choose books that include BIPOC characters for classroom lessons all school year and facilitate race conscious conversations with their students that encourage respect and appreciation of all people, especially BIPOC.

The Diverstory for Educators event will be facilitated by Becky Cowart of Alton who holds degrees in Sociology and Early Childhood Education, and multiple years teaching experience, and Candice Wallace of Godfrey, a YWCA Woman of Distinction, YWCA Community Tutoring Facilitator and a 3rd grade teacher in the Alton School District.

There will be snacks and each attendee will choose 8-10 free new diverse picture books to infuse current lessons with even more diversity. There will be a Zoom link option for those unable to attend in person. To register visit http://tiny.cc/diverstory, call the YWCA at 618-465-7774 or email info@ywcaswil.org.