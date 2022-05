Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall knows talent when he sees it and believes his ex-team got the quarterback they've been searching years for. "This is a dude that can do it all," Marshall told ESPN's Max Kellerman on Friday's episode of This Just In. "This is the modern-day quarterback. He can make all the throws on the field. He can also make all the plays with his legs. This dude is next level. He has the flair, he has the moxie to get it done. I love the city of Chicago. The Chicago Bears have been waiting for a quarterback like this."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO