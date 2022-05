After the draft concluded, teams began to quickly scoop up talented players who didn’t hear their name called. Minnesota brought in eight new players, one of whom being Canadian EDGE Luiji Vilain. Since I’m from Canada, I always enjoy seeing a fellow Canadian find success. The hope, of course, is that Vilain’s journey is just beginning, that he can turn his potential into strong on-field play.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO