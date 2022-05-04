MTA: Faulty fan caused security camera system to not work during subway shooting

The MTA revealed Wednesday that a faulty fan caused security camera feeds to fail during the Brooklyn subway shooting.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber says camera feeds malfunctioned at three subway stations around the time of the shooting last month. It's unclear how problems with the fan unit led to the camera glitch.

The suspected gunman 62-year-old Frank James was arrested after a 29-hour manhunt. He's charged with a federal terrorism offense that applies to attacks on mass transit systems.