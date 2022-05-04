ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage at Netflix Show in Los Angeles [Video]

By Zuliesuivie
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

Comedian Dave Chappelle was rushed and tackled by a guy in the audience while onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Dave Chappelle and an unidentified male appeared to have tussled on the stage floor during the Netflix Is A Joke Fest, before the guy ran away behind a screen on stage.

After the attacker attempted to run away, Dave’s security detail then surrounded and tackled the guy in the back corner of the stage.

Video shows what seems to be Chappelle running toward the altercation with security, saying the individual was being “stomped.” He asked repeatedly for security to remove the person from the stage.

While security subdued and detained the attacker, Dave Chappelle being the legendary comedian he is, went back to the front of the stage and joked with the audience saying that person was “a trans man”.  The audience roared in laughter at the joke, which could come as an odd surprise to some after  the backlash he received over his last trans community comment.

Caitlyn Jenner Sides with Dave Chappelle, “He’s 100% Right”

Comedian Chris Rock, who performed earlier in the night, came on stage with Chappelle moments after the attack and joked: “Was that Will Smith?”

Another person caught on video where Chappelle and Jamie Foxx, who apparently rushed onstage to help subdue the man going after Chappelle.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” said Chappelle.

“I thought that was part of the show,” Jamie Foxx responded.

Later Chappelle said, “I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a N***** backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Drone Footage from AIR7 HD captured the attacker on a gurney and being loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a hospital. The guy looked pretty bad and with a bent arm after being handled by Chappelle’s security.

Los Angeles police confirmed that they responded to an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 p.m. They indicated that a man was taken into custody. He was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife.

