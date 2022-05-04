3 acts win Pleasantville Music Festival Battle of the Bands contest

Three up-and-coming music acts are now getting ready to perform this summer in Pleasantville.

Westchester-based rockers Platinum Moon are one of three acts to win this year's Pleasantville Music Festival Battle of the Bands contest.

Platinum Moon will be first up at the Main Stage.

The NoShows are from Chappaqua. The upbeat, five-piece group will kick off the music at the Party Stage.

Hometown singer-songwriter Carter Quinn is the third contest-winner. She will be the first artist in the Chill Tent.

Tickets for the July 9 festival at Parkway Field can be found here.