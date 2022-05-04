ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

3 acts win Pleasantville Music Festival Battle of the Bands contest

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5DF8_0fSqWQNE00

Three up-and-coming music acts are now getting ready to perform this summer in Pleasantville.

Westchester-based rockers Platinum Moon are one of three acts to win this year's Pleasantville Music Festival Battle of the Bands contest.

Platinum Moon will be first up at the Main Stage.

The NoShows are from Chappaqua. The upbeat, five-piece group will kick off the music at the Party Stage.

Hometown singer-songwriter Carter Quinn is the third contest-winner. She will be the first artist in the Chill Tent.

Tickets for the July 9 festival at Parkway Field can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Pleasantville#Battle Of The Bands#Singer Songwriter#Platinum
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
News 12

Woman who fell onto train tracks in Stamford dies

A woman who fell onto the Stamford train track Tuesday has died. A family spokesperson says 34-year-old Jessica Perez and her baby fell onto the train tracks Tuesday afternoon. MTA police say there were no trains moving through the station when the two fell. A train crew nearby saw them...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy