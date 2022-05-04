ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

WW Summer Concert Series Announced

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just over a month the Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series will bring it’s always welcome great...

WIFR

Fourteen vendors highlight first “Food Truck Thursday” of 2022 at Nicholas Conservatory

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local vendors wouldn’t let mother nature drown their spirits for the first “Food Truck Tuesday of 2022. More than a dozen food trucks lined the parking lot at Nicholas Conservatory for the weekly event, which starts at 4 p.m. every Tuesday through October 25. In an effort to keep people safe, vent organizers say they’ve created a layout that reduces the opportunity for lines to cross. Every vendor is also encouraged to have hand sanitizer available and encourage cashless transactions to minimize cash handling.
ROCKFORD, IL
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC

