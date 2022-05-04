Mother makes desperate plea to find missing son with special needs

A mother is pleading for the safe return of her 20-year-old son with special needs.

Jordan Jones, of Poughkeepsie, was last seen on April 30.

When his family woke up the next morning, Jordan was gone.

His wallet and phone were left at home, and his phone was wiped and restored to factory settings.

Jordan has Asperger's and is on the autism spectrum but is extremely high functioning.

"This is completely unlike him. It's hurting me to not know where my baby is, to not know he's safe. He's out here with no money, no identification and he's a Black kid on the streets," says Sharley McIver, Jordan's mother.

Jordan's family is asking for residents throughout the Hudson Valley to keep their eyes peeled for Jordan.

"I need people to know that if you see him do not be afraid to approach my son. He's not violent," she says

A police report has been filed, and the family says they plan to organize a search party.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 845-451-7577.