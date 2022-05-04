ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

$800K secured for Idahoans deceived by TurboTax

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgH7o_0fSqVfd200

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden secured approximately $843,000 from the owner of TurboTax, Intuit, for deceiving consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free.

As a result of the multistate agreement, Intuit will pay $141 million in restitution. In Idaho, 27,237 customers will receive checks for about $30 each. Affected consumers will automatically receive notices and a check by mail.

In addition to the payments, Intuit must suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign that lured customers with promises of free tax preparation services, only to deceive them into paying for services.

“Intuit tricked thousands of Idahoans into paying for services that should have been free,” Wasden said. “But the company got caught and this settlement now forces it to pay for its misdeeds. I’m very pleased with this result for those affected.”

An investigation into Intuit began after ProPublica reported the company was using deceptive digital tactics to steer low-income consumers toward its commercial products and away from federally-supported free tax services.

Intuit has offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through its participation in the IRS Free File Program, a public-private partnership with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which allows taxpayers earning roughly $34,000 and members of the military to file their taxes for free. In exchange for participating in the program, the IRS agreed not to compete with Intuit and other tax-prep companies by providing its own electronic tax preparation and filing services to American taxpayers.

In addition, Intuit offers a commercial product called “TurboTax Free Edition,” which is only free for taxpayers with “simple returns” as defined by Intuit. However, the TurboTax “freemium” product is only free for approximately one-third of U.S. taxpayers. In contrast, the IRS Free File product was free for 70 percent of taxpayers.

The multistate investigation found that Intuit engaged in several deceptive and unfair trade practices that limited consumers’ participation in the IRS Free File Program. The company used confusingly similar names for both its IRS Free File product and its commercial “freemium” product. Intuit bid on paid search advertisements to direct consumers who were looking for the IRS Free File product to the TurboTax “freemium” product instead. Intuit also purposefully blocked its IRS Free File landing page from search engine results during the 2019 tax filing season, effectively shutting out eligible taxpayers from filing their taxes for free. Moreover, TurboTax’s website included a “Products and Pricing” page that stated it would “recommend the right tax solution,” but never displayed or recommended the IRS Free File program, even when consumers were eligible for the free product.

Under the agreement, Intuit will provide restitution to millions of consumers who started using TurboTax’s Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible to file for free. Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived into paying for filing services.

Intuit has also agreed to reform its business practices, including:

  • Refraining from making misrepresentations in connection with promoting or offering any online tax preparation products;
  • Enhancing disclosures in its advertising and marketing of free products;
  • Designing its products to better inform users whether they will be eligible to file their taxes for free; and
  • Refraining from requiring consumers to start their tax filing over if they exit one of Intuit’s paid products to use a free product instead.

All 50 states and Washington D.C. signed onto the agreement.

The post $800K secured for Idahoans deceived by TurboTax appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

TurboTax Accused of Scamming 'Billions' From Taxpayers: What to Know

Lawmakers are accusing TurboTax's parent company, Intuit, of misleading the public about the real nature of its free tax-preparation program. In a letter to Intuit CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi on Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other congressional Democrats alleged that Intuit "scammed billions from taxpayers" and hired former Federal Trade Commission regulators as lobbyists "to shield its shady practices from government action."
INCOME TAX
Fast Company

TurboTax might owe you money: What to know if you paid to use Intuit’s tax-prep service

If you used TurboTax between the years 2016 and 2018 to file your taxes, Intuit may owe you up to $90. That’s due to a resolution between Intuit and the attorneys’ general for all 50 states and Washington D.C. after the company was accused of misleading practices. As ProPublica reports, Intuit lured customers by advertising their tax prep services for free before getting them to pay for said services. In fact, affected customers were eligible to file their taxes for free using Intuit’s services.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Why did I get an unexpected tax refund?

Usually, unexpected tax refunds are due to math errors. However, there are other possibilities too. The simplest reason that you may have gotten a return you didn’t expect is because of a math error when you filed your taxes. These errors are usually picked up by the IRS and fixed. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wasden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbotax#Tax Preparation#Deceived#Advertising And Marketing#Idahoans#Intuit#Propublica#The Irs Free File Program
Fatherly

Do You Use TurboTax? $141 Million Lawsuit Means They Might Owe You Money

TurboTax, a California-based tax filing company owned by Intuit, has agreed to a settlement totaling $141 million to be distributed to customers across the United States. The settlement comes after the company was accused of using deceptive advertising practices, specifically in products that are supposed to be free for working-class filers who are legally entitled to file their taxes for free.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Intuit to Pay $141M to Settle Claim It Tricked TurboTax Customers out of Using Free Filing Option

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Intuit, owner of the popular tax-filing software TurboTax, has agreed to pay a $141 million settlement after authorities alleged it deceived millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax-return services that should have been free.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Tax refunds: Here's where Americans get the biggest IRS refunds

Although 3 in 4 Americans will get a tax refund from the IRS this year, not all refunds are equal. Residents of certain states tend to receive bigger checks than others, according to a recent analysis of IRS data from financial site Lending Tree. The biggest tax refunds are found...
WYOMING STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy