The series is now all ties up as home-ice advantage shifts to Washington as the Capitals host the Florida Panthers for game three in this matinee matchup. After giving up a 4-2 upset loss in game one, the Panthers bounced back for game two and secured a 5-1 victory. Who walks away with a lead in the series today? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Capitals prediction and pick.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO