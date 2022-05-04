ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Water System Maintenance Program Set to Begin

The method of water treatment used by Pinellas County Utilities and the city of Clearwater will be temporarily modified during two short-term changes this year. This short-term change from chloramines to chlorine disinfection is a routine maintenance measure designed to maintain system integrity. The first is between May 15 and June 4. The second will take place Sept. 25 to Oct. 15. Those that will benefit from the program include Pinellas County Utilities water customers, as well as customers in the cities of Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Safety Harbor.

This disinfection program is designed to maintain distribution system water quality and minimize the potential for future problems. Customers may notice a slight difference in taste and/or odor of the water during this temporary change in treatment. The water will continue to meet federal and state standards for safe drinking water.

Kidney dialysis patients should not be impacted but should contact their dialysis care provider for chlorine treatment information. Fish owners should not be affected if a system already is in place to remove chloramines but should contact local pet suppliers with questions.

Chlorine was used as the primary disinfectant in the water for more than 50 years prior to 2002. Pinellas County switched to chloramine in 2002 to ensure compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards. Many communities using chloramine convert back to chlorine for short periods of time to maintain system water quality.

“The annual chlorine maintenance process continues to run smoothly every year with increased cooperation and commitment from our customers,” said Richard Gardner, Public Utilities Director. “We thank our customers in advance for their patience as maintenance procedures begin.”

For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/utilities or visit the city’s website on the water maintenance program. Residents may also call Clearwater Public Utilities at (727) 562-4960.

