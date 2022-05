Name: Ineke Nordt and cats (and the garden is shared with a couple of hedgehogs, squirrels, lots of birds, and five large fish in the pond). Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I moved from Amsterdam back to Eindhoven when it became clear that my mom had Alzheimer’s. I wanted to live closer so I could help her to stay independent for as long as possible. The goal was to live near the train station (to ease the commute to the office almost 2.5 hours, single journey, door-to-door) and close to my mom. It had to have a garden and preferably two bedrooms and I did not mind updating the home where needed.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO