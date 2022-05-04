ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

2 men found dead inside Long Island home during missing person investigation

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWf22_0fSqV4FW00

Two people were discovered fatally shot in a home on Long Island Tuesday night by police searching for a man reported missing last month.

As part of the missing person investigation, detectives responded to the home on Hollywood Avenue in Selden around 10:45 p.m. and found the two men shot to death inside.

The men, 45-year-old Ian Saalfield, of Lake Grove, who had been reported missing by his wife on April 26, and the homeowner, 58-year-old Robert Julian, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The dead men are believed to be "friends of some sort," and police are trying to determine if potential "drug trade" involvement played a role in their deaths.

No arrests have been made.

Suffolk police closed off streets and are scouring the neighborhood for surveillance video.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

ALSO READ | 6-year-old burn victim released from Connecticut hospital

Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Long Island#Violent Crime#The Homicide Squad
News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Two Found Shot To Death In Selden Home, Police Say

Police on Long Island are investigating after two people were found shot to death inside a home. The incident took place in Selden around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 3 at 55 Hollywood Ave. Suffolk County Police confirmed that two people were discovered shot to death in the home and an...
SELDEN, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rapper Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years is prison for 2017 killing

NEW YORK — Rapper Kidd Creole has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing a man in 2017. WABC says the 62-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Nathaniel Glover Jr., was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree last April for stabbing 55-year-old John Jolly in 2017, who happened to be a homeless man.
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy