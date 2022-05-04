Statesboro Police make arrest after woman injured in stabbing

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 9:15 a.m.:. Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary findings regarding the overnight chase. "On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1:26 am, a Trooper from the Nighthawks South DUI Task Force initiated a traffic stop on a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra, on Interstate 516 East neat mile marker 3, in Chatham County. The driver of the Elantra exited Interstate 516 at mile marker 3 and initially stopped at the bottom of the exit ramp. As the Trooper approached the vehicle, the driver pulled away initiating a pursuit. The driver began driving recklessly, traveling the wrong direction on Frontage Road. The Trooper performed a successful PIT maneuver; however, the driver began driving south on Harry Truman Parkway. As the Elantra reached the exit ramp to Victory Drive from Harry Truman Parkway, the driver was involved in a crash, and fled from the vehicle. With the assistance of the Savannah Police Department, the driver was located a short time later in a drainage pipe and was taken into custody."

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO