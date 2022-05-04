ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

2022 Primary Care Conference: How to Recover and Move Forward

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago

NEW HAMPSHIRE — On Tuesday, May 17, Bi-State Primary Care Association will host the 2022 Primary Care Conference: How to Recover and Move Forward online from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bi-State will debut the 2022 Bi-State Awards Ceremony video in recognition of 11 people who’ve made outstanding contributions toward Bi-State’s mission to expand access to primary health care to Vermont and New Hampshire residents in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeHcY_0fSqUE6A00

“Surviving and Thriving through the Pandemic: Health Centers Leveraging Adversity” keynote address will be presented by A. Seiji Hayashi, MD, MPH, Chief Transformation Officer and Medical Director for Mary’s Center, a federally qualified health center in Washington, D.C. Dr. Hayashi also spearheaded transformation at Unity Health Care, another FQHC in DC. Dr. Hayashi formerly served as chief medical officer for the Bureau of Primary Health Care at the Health Resources and Services Administration where he oversaw the clinical quality strategy for the federal Health Center Program and spent nearly a decade teaching and conducting research on clinical medicine, public health, and health policy for medically vulnerable populations, at Georgetown University and George Washington University.

“The 340B Program: Navigating Recent Challenges and Protecting Health Center Benefits for the Future” plenary, presented by Jason Reddish, JD., Feldesman, Tucker, Leifer, and Fidell LLP, will deconstruct the complex 340B legal and compliance issues for health centers.

Concurrent sessions include “Strategic Workforce Planning: Foundational Elements and Process” that will provide the tools necessary for recruiting providers in 2022 and beyond, and “Event Aftermath: Now What?” This session, taught by a panel of experts in the field of emergency preparedness and response to catastrophic events, includes how to prepare an After-Action Report to assess the response to the pandemic and plan for future emergencies.

Registration open through May 10. Register at events.eventzilla.net/e/2022-primary-care-conference--virtual-2138812632?resp=on&dateid=2138326528.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
WMTW

Maine is currently second in the nation for highest COVID-19 case rate

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its county-level risk assessments today, designating eight Maine counties as high risk for COVID-19 after a rise in cases due to the B.A. 2 variant. The eight counties designated as high-risk are Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Aroostook....
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID is on the comeback in Vermont. Since March, the state has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations as the BA.2 variant blankets our region. Vermont hit its highest rate of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths this past winter. Following the January peak,...
VERMONT STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Funding women's health a priority for this Seacoast group: Letters

To the Editor: It is with great hope, and even greater admiration that I received the news that The Seacoast Women's Giving Circle selected both the New Hampshire Women's Foundation and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England each as recipients of $50,000 grants. These two nonprofits will receive this gift which supports their important work around women's equity; specifically their systemic approach to change that will positively impact women's equity throughout our community. This grant is so...
DOVER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Mph#Mary S Center#Unity Health Care#Fqhc#Health Center Program#Georgetown University#Fidell Llp
Portsmouth Herald

McCord: Fentanyl's availability a major reason why overdose deaths are spiking in NH

NBC TV10 in Boston has reported that New Hampshire drug overdoses are spiking alarmingly, on track to reach 1,000-plus this year. For three years, deaths have been declining but that is likely to reverse. And nationally the CDC reports 100,000-plus overdose deaths in the year ended April 2021, a 28.5% increase over the prior year and nearly five times the number of firearm deaths (suicides excluded).
HEALTH
Portsmouth Herald

Rochester Chamber announces Annual Awards Celebration: Seacoast business news

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce ‘Spring Forward!’ Annual Awards Celebration ROCHESTER — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce will present its “Spring Forward!” Annual Awards Celebration on Wednesday, June 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., at The Oaks Grandview Ballroom in Somersworth, N.H. Underwritten by Eversource and Service Credit Union, this elegant evening celebrates business success, and features delicious food, cocktails, awards, and entertainment. Corporate sponsors to date for the event include Breezeline, Daystar-Your Technology Partner,...
ROCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
I-95 FM

Bangor Returns To Masking As Penobscot County Goes Code Red

The CDC changed the Covid-19 risk designation of Penobscot County Friday to Code Red, reflecting what they say is the highest level of risk for transmission of the virus. Following that announcement, City of Bangor Officials released a statement that they would be reinstating the requirement that masks be worn at all times in all City facilities until the risk designation is lowered again.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
WNYT

Turbo Tax to pay Vermont customers $290K as part of settlement

Turbo Tax, Intuit Inc. has agreed to pay $141 million to customers who used its “free” tax services. The settlement alleged Turbo Tax marketed its free edition to customers who ended up paying for services. Turbo Tax users in all 50 states could be eligible to receive money...
VERMONT STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy