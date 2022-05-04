ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg Introduces ‘Bloss’

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Jamie Greenberg has released her second product, “Bloss,” out Wednesday.

The Los Angeles -based makeup artist — who works with the likes of Kaley Cuoco, Rashida Jones, Kristen Stewart and Chelsea Handler — launched the beauty brand in October 2020 with the “Blighlighter,” a blush and highlighter hybrid. The new product is for lips, a hydrating balm that offers a gloss finish.

More from WWD

“I’ve been in this industry for a while now and have really come to appreciate unfussy, multitasking makeup,” Greenberg told WWD. “This formula has been in the works for quite some time.”

“Bloss,” priced at $26, is made with peppermint, shea butter and hyaluronic acid for moisture. It’s available in clear, nude and pink.

“I wanted to make sure it encapsulated everything that I wanted — natural pigment, hydration, wearability,” added Greenberg. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s good for your skin, looks great, and it’s not over the top. I really wanted to create a product that can easily become a daily staple.”

Just like during her initial launch, Greenberg has had the support of her celebrity clients as she unveils her latest release.

“It’s super glossy, hydrating and natural,” said Jones. “And like Jamie, it’s easy and makes your life better.”

For her part, Cuoco shared: “I love the consistency and the touch of mint is a great pick me up. The packaging makes me smile. It’s not tested on animals, and it was created truly from the heart. If you are a gloss fanatic, this will be a purse staple in no time.”

Greenberg is expected to sell “several thousand units of ‘Bloss’ within the first 90 days,” she said. “Since launching ‘Blighlighter,’ traffic to jamiemakeup.com is in the top two percent of stores that launched the same period on Shopify. Nearly a quarter of sales have originated from social media channels, with over 50 percent of those sale coming from Instagram…Our roadmap has several additional products coming into the market by Q1 of 2023.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jeanne Damas Rebrands and Relaunches Rouje Beauty Line

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — French fashion brand Rouje is rebranding and relaunching its beauty offering as it prepares to expand into skin care. The Rouje Beauté line, launched in 2018 and consisting mostly of lipsticks inspired by founder Jeanne Damas’ trademark red pout, will be renamed Les Filles en Rouje, starting with the introduction of its first face palette on May 8. It plans to gradually expand into other color cosmetics categories through 2023.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Inside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew “I wanted to separate them and launch a new...
MAKEUP
WWD

What Do the Celebrities Eat at the Met Gala? Melissa King Explains

Click here to read the full article. “It was a once in a lifetime experience and truly I have no words,” says chef Melissa King, the morning following the Met Gala. The famous chef was tapped to create the first course of the Met meal that VIPs enjoyed once inside, and got to attend the event as well, dressed in Thom Browne. Below, she chats with us about what the night was like.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Inside Jane Iredale’s Brand Restage

Click here to read the full article. One of “clean” makeup’s earliest entrants is hitting reset on its branding. Jane Iredale, which was founded in 1994, has rethought its brand identity, including new packaging, a new website and advertising across traditional and digital platforms. The business is also doubling down on the professional channel while growing the digital side of the business, and plotting new markets to enter abroad.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas The efforts mark a new strategy for the brand, but according...
MAKEUP
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
People

The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. $26.00. Sephora. In the ever-elusive hunt for makeup that stays all day,...
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Artist
Person
Chelsea Handler
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Kristen Stewart
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Makeup Artist#Burberry S L A Party
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy