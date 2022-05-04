Video of Target Dumpster Filled With 'Brand New' Bikes Sparks Fury
"When Target can't be bothered to donate," said the viral video's caption. Comments blasted the company for "maddening," "shameful" and "disgusting"...www.newsweek.com
"When Target can't be bothered to donate," said the viral video's caption. Comments blasted the company for "maddening," "shameful" and "disgusting"...www.newsweek.com
Many things that get tossed can't be donated or given away due to liability issues. We have brought this upon ourselves over the years by becoming sue happy looking for the big payout.
as a truck driver I have seen so much reusable items waisted by big companies like lowes, home depot etc and even the military that could have easily been donated and I'm talking about the type of stuff that would get you sick to your stomach to even look at it in the garage.
there are so many retirees, etc., that have the knowledge to fix them up and donate them to kids in need. Shame on you Target!!! 🤬😷🐊
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 492