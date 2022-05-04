ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Target Dumpster Filled With 'Brand New' Bikes Sparks Fury

By Shira Li Bartov
 3 days ago
"When Target can't be bothered to donate," said the viral video's caption. Comments blasted the company for "maddening," "shameful" and "disgusting"...

Robert
3d ago

Many things that get tossed can't be donated or given away due to liability issues. We have brought this upon ourselves over the years by becoming sue happy looking for the big payout.

Antonio isbackboiiii
3d ago

as a truck driver I have seen so much reusable items waisted by big companies like lowes, home depot etc and even the military that could have easily been donated and I'm talking about the type of stuff that would get you sick to your stomach to even look at it in the garage.

Beth ? ?
3d ago

there are so many retirees, etc., that have the knowledge to fix them up and donate them to kids in need. Shame on you Target!!! 🤬😷🐊

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
