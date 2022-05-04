ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Air Quality Alert issued for Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Pinal OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY THURSDAY The Pinal County Department of Air Quality...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Westerly wind will continue to gust 30 to 40 mph Saturday afternoon, but damaging wind speeds are no longer expected. Therefore, the high wind warning for Buffalo and northern Johnson County will expire at 3 PM.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands LONG DURATION RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AS WELL AS THE SANDIA, MANZANO, AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS THROUGH 9 PM MDT MONDAY DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, SEVERAL HOURS OF SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AS WELL AS A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER AREAS THROUGH 10 PM MDT TODAY, 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY, AND AGAIN FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM ON MONDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .An exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical to extreme fire weather conditions will persist through the middle portion of next week. Widespread strong west-southwest 20-ft winds coupled with above normal warmth, several hours of single digit RH and an unstable air mass is expected through Monday. There is very high confidence in the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth due to these environmental conditions. In fact, given the severity of the weather pattern, critical fire weather conditions will be a concern through Monday evening with little or no break due to poor overnight humidity recoveries and persistent strong winds. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has cancelled the Fire Weather Watch. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands through 9 PM MDT Monday. The most critical fire weather conditions will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph today. West-southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with potential gusts of 40 to 60 mph tonight. Southwest winds of 25 to 40 mph with occasional gusts of 45 to 55 mph on Sunday. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 4 to 15 percent each day with long duration single digit humidity. In addition, rather poor overnight recoveries can be expected across the region. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread very rapidly and will be dangerously difficult to control. In addition, long range spotting and extreme fire behavior is possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Southwest Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 AM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pleasants, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pleasants; Tyler FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern West Virginia, including the following counties, Pleasants and Tyler. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Middle Island Creek and it`s tributaries is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 444 PM EDT, gauge reports that portions of Middle Island Creek continues to rise. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Tyler and Northeastern Pleasants Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes State Routes 154 and 246. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Advisory level winds are expected Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, with additional wind advisories likely.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to between 40 and 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway and Highway 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Highlands; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, South Central Highlands, and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From 2 AM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands; Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands and San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except up to 5 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills, primarily along Highway 138 east of Steamboat to Toketee Falls. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Roads could change quickly from wet to snow covered. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101 and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Gila County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. Overnight recovery values will be between 35 and 45 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening, then again from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds will result in difficult travel, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may generate hazardous boating conditions on area lakes, including Lake Powell.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands and Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM EDT. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia West Fork River Near Clarksburg affecting Harrison County. For the West Fork River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Fork River Near Clarksburg. * WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water starts to enter some homes along the low sections near the river. Liberty Avenue starts to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 PM EDT Saturday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is crest at 14.3 feet this evening, then fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 5.7 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.3 feet on 06/05/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT/315 PM MDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUNN AND SOUTHWESTERN MERCER COUNTIES At 338 PM CDT/238 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Marshall, or 22 miles southwest of Beulah, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Golden Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUNN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset Sunday evening. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible. * WHERE...Some valleys of Western Siskiyou County in California and Eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

