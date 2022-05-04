Air Quality Alert issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands LONG DURATION RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AS WELL AS THE SANDIA, MANZANO, AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS THROUGH 9 PM MDT MONDAY DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, SEVERAL HOURS OF SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AS WELL AS A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER AREAS THROUGH 10 PM MDT TODAY, 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY, AND AGAIN FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM ON MONDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .An exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical to extreme fire weather conditions will persist through the middle portion of next week. Widespread strong west-southwest 20-ft winds coupled with above normal warmth, several hours of single digit RH and an unstable air mass is expected through Monday. There is very high confidence in the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth due to these environmental conditions. In fact, given the severity of the weather pattern, critical fire weather conditions will be a concern through Monday evening with little or no break due to poor overnight humidity recoveries and persistent strong winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau and Highlands, West Central Highlands, North Central Mountains, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northeast and East Central Plains through 10 PM MDT this evening. Critical conditions will redevelop again Sunday morning through Sunday evening, and again Monday morning through Monday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph today. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with occasional gusts of 45 to 55 mph on Sunday and Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 4 to 15 percent each day with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as poor overnight recoveries to many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.

