In July 2020, when the world was full of uncertainty, The City of Kuna was working on putting together a new opportunity for Kuna small businesses to connect with customers. The initial concept was called Kuna Market Village, a pop-up village comprised of repurposed sheds that vendors could rent and use as storefronts. According to the Kuna Melba News, the idea was the concept of the late Lisa Holland, Kuna’s former Economic Development Director. It was an idea she came up with after finding out that nearly 100 of Kuna’s businesses operated out of someone’s home. Holland passed away in a car accident before seeing her vision come to fruition in July 2021.

KUNA, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO