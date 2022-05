DOVER, Del. – The Delaware House voted on Thursday to approve a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use. We’re told the legislation cleared the Democratic-led House by a 26 to 14 vote. It now goes to the Senate, also controlled by Democrats, but even if it were to pass both chambers, it could potentially be vetoed by Democratic Governor John Carney, who has expressed doubts regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO