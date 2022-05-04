ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer from Disney+ teases Darth Vader

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vC08N_0fSqSDHr00

(NEXSTAR) – May the Fourth be with you.

In honor of “Star Wars Day,” Disney+ has released another trailer for its upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series starring Ewan McGregor as the storied Jedi Master. Much like the first trailer, it’s filled with many of the usual “Star Wars” standards — swinging lightsabers, sleek spaceships, people looking miserable on the desert planet of Tatooine, etc.

But this time around, Disney+ is giving fans a look at Darth Vader — or at least parts of him.

Near the end of the minute-and-a-half clip, a robotic mechanism can be seen screwing Vader’s bionic arm into place and attaching his chest panel to the front of his body. Vader’s heavy breathing can also be heard, but neither his face, nor his iconic helmet, are shown.

Dave Chappelle attacked on stage during Hollywood Bowl performance

The teaser makes it clear that Vader’s presence will loom large over the six-part series, which is said to take place 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the prequel films, is also reprising his role for the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtiMq_0fSqSDHr00
Lucasfilm had previously teased an image of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) from the upcoming series. (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

The cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton and Rupert Friend, all of whom are prominently featured in the latest trailer.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” debuts May 27 on Disney+. The series is just one of several upcoming “Star Wars” series to be produced for the streaming service, including “Andor,” starring Diego Luna, and “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson, among others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Roswell man found dead in Oklahoma

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The suspicious death of a New Mexico man in Oklahoma is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). On April 29, the body of 30-year-old Patrick Mitchell Jacob Woods of Roswell was found in a vacant home near Dill City, Oklahoma. On May 3, the body was identified […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
City
Albuquerque, NM
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Friend
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Dave Chappelle
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Wildfire update, New video, Windy and warm, Community outrage, Paid internships

Friday’s Top Stories Over 1,000 drivers caught after Albuquerque implements speed cameras What’s happening around New Mexico May 6 – May 12 Farmington Police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting Animal Humane hopes to relocate Las Vegas shelter pets Film starring Kelsey Grammar begins production in Las Cruces APS student exhibit opens at Albuquerque Museum […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucasfilm Ltd#Star Wars Day
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man sentenced to three years in prison for death of daughter

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Marcus Minnick will serve three years in prison after investigators say he admitted to shaking his seven-week-old daughter who died. Minnick, and the child’s mother, Caricia Ceballos were found responsible for the death of baby Mattie in 2019. Investigators say he admitted to shaking the baby after having work-related problems and knee […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Trying to sing felt like swallowing glass’: Country singer Aaron Watson takes a break from music

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Texas country music sensation, Aaron Watson, will be taking a break from music for a while. Strain on his vocal cords has pulled the Abilene Christian University alumnus away from Watson’s tour for his latest album, “Red Bandana.” Watson posted an explainer vlog-style video to his Facebook page Wednesday, where […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
KRQE News 13

Suspect charged in Roswell officer battery

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection to the officer injured in Roswell Friday. Roswell police say they found Xavier Barela unresponsive in a car at the intersection of Main and Second. When an officer checked on him, Barela allegedly hit the gas and pinned the office to his cruiser. Barela […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

New page consolidates wildfire information for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal government has partnered with state agencies to give the public a streamlined source for fire information. The Department of Homeland Security has launched a Joint Information Task Force page on Facebook. The page will consolidate information on closures, evacuations, relief resources, and more. A link on the page will bring up […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing 4-year-old expected to accept plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing four-year-old James Dunklee is expected to accept a plea deal Thursday. Zerrick Marquez is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death for beating Dunklee to death in December 2019. Related Coverage Wrongful death lawsuit outlines horrific life events in James Dunklee case CYFD’s Broken System Part […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico VA says possible clinic closures are not set in stone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico VA says they’ve heard a lot of concerns about the recommended closures of veteran’s health clinics in New Mexico. The recommendation to close the clinics in Gallup, Las Vegas, Raton, and Española, was made by the Department of Veteran Affairs, after reviewing the VA health care system nationwide. Robert McKenrick, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy