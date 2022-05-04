OSHA issues citations after 18-year-old Oklahoma worker’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Investigators have issued citations to a construction company after an 18-year-old worker died after falling into a silo last year.

On Nov. 2, 2021, emergency crews were called to an industrial accident near S.E. 70th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.

When officials arrived at the scene, they learned that an 18-year-old worker was pulled into a hot asphalt silo as he tried to remove debris from the conveyor.

Following his death, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation at TJ Campbell Construction Company.

OSHA determined that the conveyor system was not locked out to avoid accidental startups.

As a result, OSHA issued willful citations for failing to develop and use procedures for controlling hazardous energy when servicing or cleaning the conveyor system, and not training workers adequately on requirements for controlling hazardous energy.

“A young worker was barely three months on the job when his life was tragically cut short,” said OSHA Area Director Steven Kirby in Oklahoma City. “Had TJ Campbell Construction Company provided their workers with the required training on controlling hazardous energy and ensuring proper shutdown before any attempt to remove debris was made, this young man would have ended his workday safely.”

In addition to the willful citations, OSHA cited the company for the following:

Permitting unguarded pulleys, chain and sprockets on walking and working surfaces.

Failing to apply energy isolation devices.

Missing handrails on stairways.

Uncovered holes in the floor of walking working surfaces.

Officials say TJ Campbell Construction Company now face proposed penalties totaling $370,347.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

