ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OSHA issues citations after 18-year-old Oklahoma worker’s death

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttgd6_0fSqRoiP00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Investigators have issued citations to a construction company after an 18-year-old worker died after falling into a silo last year.

On Nov. 2, 2021, emergency crews were called to an industrial accident near S.E. 70th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.

Police: Vehicles shot while driving along busy OKC roadway

When officials arrived at the scene, they learned that an 18-year-old worker was pulled into a hot asphalt silo as he tried to remove debris from the conveyor.

Following his death, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation at TJ Campbell Construction Company.

OSHA determined that the conveyor system was not locked out to avoid accidental startups.

Flooding risk, severe storms possible across Oklahoma Wednesday into Thursday morning!

As a result, OSHA issued willful citations for failing to develop and use procedures for controlling hazardous energy when servicing or cleaning the conveyor system, and not training workers adequately on requirements for controlling hazardous energy.

“A young worker was barely three months on the job when his life was tragically cut short,” said OSHA Area Director Steven Kirby in Oklahoma City. “Had TJ Campbell Construction Company provided their workers with the required training on controlling hazardous energy and ensuring proper shutdown before any attempt to remove debris was made, this young man would have ended his workday safely.”

Wisconsin woman arrested after OK deputies find 105 pounds of marijuana

In addition to the willful citations, OSHA cited the company for the following:

  • Permitting unguarded pulleys, chain and sprockets on walking and working surfaces.
  • Failing to apply energy isolation devices.
  • Missing handrails on stairways.
  • Uncovered holes in the floor of walking working surfaces.

Officials say TJ Campbell Construction Company now face proposed penalties totaling $370,347.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 9

Katie Fogarty
3d ago

The thing is they do teach you safety, and then they push you to ignore it when they want to put a rush. See it all the time in the industrial trades. Prayers for this young man's family and no amount of money is worth your life.

Reply(1)
4
Brianna
3d ago

No fine will equal the loss that this family has to go through 💔

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Kirby
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Accident
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old dies in early Wednesday rollover crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit announced that it was investigating an early-morning Wednesday crash that killed a 17-year-old. Police said that at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of North Grand Street. A Chevrolet pickup, driven by 17-year-old Alex Tomas, had […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KFOR

Man driving U-Haul truck arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy