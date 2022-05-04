ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC Congressman G. K. Butterfield test positive for COVID-19

North Carolina Congressman G. K. Butterfield announced Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19.

Butterfield said in a statement that he is fully vaccinated and is in line with CDC guidelines as well as guidance from the Office Attending Physician.

"As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidance to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe."

The congressman will be working from home during his isolation period. The Democrat, who is 74- years-old, has represented Eastern NC since 2004 and will not be seeking re-election.

