The Heights will soon welcome a new destination for outdoor drinking and dining. Heights & Co. Patio & Cocktail Bar will open to the public on Thursday, May 5. Located in the former Taqo Mexican Kitchen space at the corner of Yale Street and 14th Street, the new bar comes from proprietor Brian Doke, who operates Savoir and Patton's, two restaurants that are directly across the street from Heights & Co. Intended as a neighborhood hangout spot, Heights & Co. will be considerably more casual than either of its sister concepts, which are a wine-driven, European-inspired restaurant in Savoir and an intimate, speakeasy-style steakhouse in Patton's.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO