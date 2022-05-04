ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How hackable are you? These are the most common passwords in 2021

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYXTu_0fSqRDFe00

( ABC4 ) – How easily hackable are you?

With most modern-day activities occurring online today — whether it’s banking, shopping, social media and more — most of us enter passwords on a daily basis for a variety of accounts.

Cybersecurity firm, Lookout reported that on average, 80% of consumers have had their email leaked on the dark web at some point.

The firm released its list of the Top 10 most common passwords found on the dark web:

  • 123456
  • 123456789
  • qwerty
  • password
  • 12345
  • 12345678
  • 111111
  • 1234567
  • 123123
  • qwerty123

If any passwords on this list look familiar to you, unfortunately, your accounts remain some of the easiest for cybercriminals to hack.

Digital security company Norton says more than 2 out of 3 people recycle the same few passwords across multiple accounts online.

BEWARE: FBI warns of sextortion schemes targeting Utah teen boys

“Businesses and individuals within the U.S. lost nearly $4.2 billion to cybercrimes within the last year alone,” says Norton.

The Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), a nonprofit established to support victims of identity crimes, released its Annual Data Breach Report for 2021.

According to the report, there were 1,862 data breaches in 2021, marking a record high 68% increase in breaches from 2020. The report finds 2021’s data breaches marked a 23 percent increase from the previous all-time high for a single year set in 2017 with 1,506 breaches.

“In 2021, we saw a shift in the identity crime space,” said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. “Too many people found themselves in between criminals and organizations that hold consumer information. We may look back at 2021 as the year when we moved from the era of identity theft to identity fraud. The number of breaches in 2021 was alarming. Many of the cyberattacks committed were highly sophisticated and complex, requiring aggressive defenses to prevent them. If those defenses failed, too often we saw an inadequate level of transparency for consumers to protect themselves from identity fraud.”

SICK OF YOUR JOB? Company giving $5,000 to those planning to leave their jobs

Industry experts say identity theft and internet breaches continue rising every year and remain “alarmingly high.” The study found ransomware-related data breaches have doubled within the past two years with phishing remaining the “number one root cause of data compromises in 2022.”

The study finds there were more cyber attack-related compromises in 2021 (1,603) than all total data compromises in 2020 (1,108).

“There is no reason to believe the level of data compromises will suddenly decline in 2022,” experts say. “As organizations of all sizes struggle to defend the data they hold, it is essential that everyone practice good cyber-hygiene to protect themselves and their loved ones from these crimes.”

To make sure your online accounts stay safe and unhackable, digital security company Norton offers these tips for creating the strongest password:

  • Never use personal information — Strong passwords shouldn’t include references to personal information such as names, birthdays, addresses, or phone numbers.
  • Include a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols — Secure passwords include a variety of random characters, numbers, and letters to make the password more complex.
  • Prioritize password length — Safe passwords should be at least 16 characters long to lessen the chances of falling victim to a data breach or cyberattack.
  • Never repeat passwords — Reusing the same password for different accounts puts you at risk of credential stuffing attacks frequently used by cybercriminals.
  • Avoid using real words — Hackers use malicious programs that can process every word found in a dictionary to crack passwords. Stay away from using proper nouns and other standalone dictionary words that could lead to an insecure password.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Woman found dead at hotel hot tub in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been found dead in a hotel hot tub in Summit County on Wednesday morning. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 56-year-old woman from Laramie, Wyoming. Her identity has not been released pending a full investigation. Authorities discovered the woman at a Best Western […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Theft#Personal Data#Data Breaches#Cybersecurity#Lookout#Digital#Fbi#Itrc#Annual Data Breach Report
ABC4

At these US colleges everyone works and there’s no tuition

Work colleges, which require students to work in return for paying either no or relatively low tuition, are one way to address this problem. There are currently nine universities in the U.S. that meet the federal requirements needed to be designated as work colleges.
COLLEGES
ABC4

Kearns police officers restore graffiti-vandalized home

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Just another day in the life of a Utah police officer. Local law enforcement recently took time to help out a Kearns resident whose home was vandalized by graffiti.  Six officers from the Unified Police Department’s (UPD) Kearns Precinct joined in on the group cleaning effort.  The officers can be seen […]
ABC4

Deputies discover bounty of meth, firearms in Duchesne County drug bust

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been arrested after a bounty of illicit drugs and weapons were found in Duchesne County on Wednesday. The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies had been tracking the suspects on suspicion of transporting illegal narcotics and weapons from Las Vegas to the Roosevelt area in Utah. Narcotics […]
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man accidentally shoots 15-year-old in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old accidentally shot a 15-year-old in Ogden on Thursday, according to police. Around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting, a Facebook post from the Ogden Police Department states. Police say an 18-year-old man was handling a firearm when the gun fired, resulting in a 15-year-old […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
ABC4

Idaho officers hospitalized after shootout with suspect

POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Idaho police officers were shot while responding to a call on Thursday morning, according to East Idaho News. Local reporters say the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. when authorities were responding to a disturbance near 941 East Bridger Street. East Idaho News says when officers arrived at the scene, a […]
ABC4

IRONMAN world championship to be held this weekend in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The IRONMAN World Championship is scheduled to be held this Saturday, May 7 in St. George. For those less athletically well-versed, the IRONMAN Triathlon is a long-distance race composed of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride, and a 26.22-mile marathon run. It is renowned for being one of the […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Utah lawyer sentenced to 8 years in prison

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City estate planning attorney has been sentenced to serve 97 months in federal prison on Friday after targeting highly vulnerable individuals since 2008. A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Calvin Curtis, 61, of Salt Lake City to eight years in prison ordering Curtis to pay $12,779,496 in […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Man shot in WVC identified, pronounced dead

UPDATE: 5/7/22 4:58 p.m. WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A man, now identified as 45-year-old Pete Ulibarri, who was left in critical condition after being shot in the back of the head Thursday night, has been pronounced dead, according to his wife Michelle. No further information is currently available. ———————————————————————————————————————— ORIGINAL STORY: 5/7/22 10:39 a.m. […]
ABC4

Sen. Orrin Hatch honored at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4) – Senator Orrin Hatch received the honor of lying in state at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday, where the public was invited to pay their respects. Walter J. Plub III was a long-time friend of Sen. Orrin Hatch, and a law partner before Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican in the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Tiny home village coming to SLC to serve homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is finalizing its plans for a tiny home community that would serve those facing homelessness, mental health challenges or disabilities. The Other Side Village hopes to build enough homes to shelter about 430 people. The property would span roughly 37 acres at 1850 W. Indiana Ave. and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Vigil held for toddlers killed in Eagle Mountain crash

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Dozens of people came together on Thursday night to remember two 3-year-old boys who were killed in a tragic crash, holding a vigil for Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson. The crash happened Monday in Eagle Mountain when police say Cody Barlow lost control of his vehicle, driving through a fence […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy