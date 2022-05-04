ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

This game won't finish 0-0

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow I've written this, I think I've just forecast the final score. I'm sure Manchester City fans would snap your hands off for that result right now. But, unless both sides misfire to next levels - Pep Guardiola did say...

Klopp on Firmino fitness, Spurs and Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."
Brighton vs. Manchester United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Manchester United are destined to miss Champions League no matter how many goals Cristiano Ronaldo scores down the stretch. But on the bright side, they do have a shot at a Europa League being five points up on West Ham, although the Hammers do have a game in hand on Manchester United. Brighton are in a bit of no-man's land as they likely won't make Europe but also won't get relegated, so Graham Potter can try out different options while testing players' mentalities.
Villama Preview: Burnley v Aston Villa

Having put more than one goal on the scoreboard for the first time since March, Aston Villa dispatched former manager Dean Smith’s Norwich City to the tune of 2-0. The second consecutive positive result, with the prior being a 0-0 draw at Leicester City in which should bolster moods going into the weekend. Burnley have also enjoyed a turnaround as of late under caretaker manager Michael Jackson, undoubtedly a concern, and this feels like a match that’s going to be more trouble than it should be. The Clarets are 4-1-1 over the last six matches and 3-0 over the last three, with wins over Southampton (2-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), and a thrilling comeback victory over Watford (2-1). Players to look out for include central midfielders Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork, striker Matej Vydra, and Dwight McNeil at right midfield.
Bielefeld loses to Bochum, on brink of Bundesliga relegation

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Arminia Bielefeld is on the brink of Bundesliga relegation after conceding late to lose at Bochum 2-1 on Friday. An own goal from George Bello in the 89th minute sealed second-from-bottom Bielefeld’s 10th consecutive game without a win – eight of those were defeats – to leave the team relying on a favor from Bayern Munich against Stuttgart on Sunday to have a final chance of survival in the last round.
MATCHDAY: Inter can go top; Bielefeld fights to stay up

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Real Sociedad tries to keep alive its chances of qualifying for the Champions League when it visits last-place Levante in the Spanish league. Sociedad is in sixth place with four rounds to go, five points behind Atlético Madrid in the fourth and final qualification spot. Sociedad is winless in its last three league games, with two draws and a home loss against second-place Barcelona. Levante, sitting six points from safety, is winless in two consecutive matches.
European qualification brings some drama to Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — With little excitement at the top of the Bundesliga, it’s the clubs just below Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund that are providing the entertainment at the end of the season. Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg, Leipzig, Cologne and Union Berlin are all scrapping for European places with...
Challenge Cup semi-final: Huddersfield Giants 25-4 Hull KR

Tries: Jones, Senior, McGillvary, Trout Goals: Russell 4 Drop-goal: Fages. Huddersfield Giants reached their first Challenge Cup final since 2009 with a straightforward victory over Hull KR. Josh Jones powered his way over to give the Giants a perfect start before Innes Senior ran the length of the field as...
