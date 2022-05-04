This game won't finish 0-0

Having put more than one goal on the scoreboard for the first time since March, Aston Villa dispatched former manager Dean Smith’s Norwich City to the tune of 2-0. The second consecutive positive result, with the prior being a 0-0 draw at Leicester City in which should bolster moods going into the weekend. Burnley have also enjoyed a turnaround as of late under caretaker manager Michael Jackson, undoubtedly a concern, and this feels like a match that’s going to be more trouble than it should be. The Clarets are 4-1-1 over the last six matches and 3-0 over the last three, with wins over Southampton (2-0), Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), and a thrilling comeback victory over Watford (2-1). Players to look out for include central midfielders Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork, striker Matej Vydra, and Dwight McNeil at right midfield.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO