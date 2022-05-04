ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Dynamite (5/4) Preview: Rise Of The Virtuosa; Chris Jericho And The Entertainers Strike Back

By Robert DeFelice
 3 days ago

It's Wednesday you know what that means. All Elite Wrestling celebrates Star Wars Day the only way they know how, with an action-packed episode of Dynamite. With a much-anticipated debut, the singles debut of Jeff Hardy in AEW as part of the Owen, and more, here's everything you need to know...

Fightful

Bracket Revealed For Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament During 5/4 AEW Dynamite

After weeks of matches, all of the spots in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament have been filled. On the May 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix and Jeff Hardy became the sixth and seventh wrestlers to book their spots in the tournament, joining Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Dax Harwood, Samoa Joe, and Darby Allin. Later in the episode, the bracket was revealed, with the eighth spot being a surprise "Joker" entrant.
Fightful

Rey Fenix, Bandido, Pentagon Jr., And More Set For Action At AAA Triplemania XXX: Tijuana

The card for Lucha Libre AAA's Triplemania XXX: Tijuana has been revealed. As was previously announced, Matt and Jeff Hardy will be competing against Dragon Lee and Dralistico. Fellow AEW stars Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. (Penta Oscuro) will also be in action, as Penta faces Blue Demon Jr., and Fenix battles Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, Bandido, and Hijo del Vikingo in what promises to be a show-stealing bout.
Fightful

WWE Q1 FY22 Earnings Call With Nick Khan And Vince McMahon

WWE's quarterly call! Live notes will be below. - Vince McMahon kicks off the call, as is tradition. He says that their WWE momentum is getting to a great start in 2022, with record breaking performances. He says WrestleMania was stupendous. - Vince McMahon touts the A&E partnership and says...
Fightful

Swerve Strickland Recalls Being 'Scolded' By Vince McMahon, Details How Top Dolla Got Backstage Heat

Swerve Strickland says that the days and weeks leading up to his WWE release were just plain weird. When Isiah Swerve Scott, along with his Hit Row stable mates, were called up to WWE Smackdown in the 20221 WWE Draft, the future looked bright for the newly formed group. Things went sour quickly though, as the group would only appear on the blue brand for a few weeks before B-Fab was released on November 4th and the rest of the group, consisting of Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla, were all released a few days later on November 18th.
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Says Arn Anderson Would Say 'Get Some For You' In AEW, Didn't Want To Be A Gatekeeper

Arn Anderson was always by the side of Cody Rhodes on AEW television, serving as his coach throughout his career. As one of the four executive Vice Presidents in AEW alongside Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega, Cody would help with booking decisions and one of the biggest decisions he made was taking himself out of the AEW World Title picture by losing to Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear 2019.
Fightful

Stephanie McMahon Touts WWE 2K22 As A Commercial And Critical Success, Reveals A WWE RPG Is Coming

Stephanie McMahon discusses WWE's future and the gaming space. With the release of WWE 2K22, WWE saw a successful revival console video game franchise after a poorly-received outing in 2019 with WWE 2K22. Now, Stephanie McMahon has gone into detail about just how successful WWE 2K22 was commercially and critically, and she has discussed the future of WWE in the gaming space including an upcoming RPG with more details to be revealed later.
Fightful

Athena: "I Don't Know What Ember Moon Was Supposed To Be"

Ember Moon (now Athena) isn't sure what her character in WWE was supposed to be. After six years with WWE, Ember was released by the promotion on November 4, 2021. During that time, she appeared on NXT, Raw, and SmackDown, though her character was never truly defined, often ricocheting between different half-baked concepts.
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Prefers A Champion On Each Show If WWE Rosters Are Split

Drew McIntyre has stepped up to confront Roman Reigns in recent weeks, setting himself up as the next potential challenger to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns unified the titles at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar. While there is just one World Championship in WWE, the brand split still remains with Raw and SmackDown having separate rosters.
Fightful

Ezekiel On Elias Never Mentioning Him Before: ‘Is Kevin Owens Talking About His Mom On TV?'

Zeke speaks and he says he speaks the truth, regardless of what Kevin Owens has to say. Following his main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin on the first night of WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens has spent the last month trying to prove that Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother is not who he says he is. Rather, Kevin Owens believes that Ezekiel is Elias. So far, in order to prove his honesty, Ezekiel has passed a lie detector test administered by Chad Gable. Ezekiel has also wrestled in the main event of Monday Night Raw alongside Cody Rhodes, Riddle, and Randy Orton.
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Talks Austin Theory, Stephanie McMahon Honored By Multiple Media Outlets | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Thursday, May 5, 2022:. - Drew McIntyre gave his thoughts on Austin Theory, the new Chosen One, in an interview with Newsday:. I think he's done a great job. It helps that Vince McMahon is involved the way he is on screen. I think he was on screen with me maybe three or four times total, before Nexus took him out and he wasn't featured on the show anymore. So I was doing this story, but he wasn't physically present, which hurt the story a little bit. But with Austin, he's physically present. Austin is somebody who has got confidence beyond his years. He’s 24-years-old. He’s so confident. He looks great. He's very good in the ring. He keeps getting better every single week. And, if he keeps his feet on the ground, keeps working hard and stays humble, he’s got the whole world ahead of them. We don't have anybody that’s his age, that we can build the company around. And we don't need to give it everything right now. He’s 24. He’s somebody who you can take the slow burn route with, and educate people about who he is over the next few years. And you still have, you know, 20 years left in his career.
Fightful

