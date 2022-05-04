AEW Dynamite (5/4) Preview: Rise Of The Virtuosa; Chris Jericho And The Entertainers Strike Back

Here is your fight size update for Thursday, May 5, 2022:. - Drew McIntyre gave his thoughts on Austin Theory, the new Chosen One, in an interview with Newsday:. I think he's done a great job. It helps that Vince McMahon is involved the way he is on screen. I think he was on screen with me maybe three or four times total, before Nexus took him out and he wasn't featured on the show anymore. So I was doing this story, but he wasn't physically present, which hurt the story a little bit. But with Austin, he's physically present. Austin is somebody who has got confidence beyond his years. He’s 24-years-old. He’s so confident. He looks great. He's very good in the ring. He keeps getting better every single week. And, if he keeps his feet on the ground, keeps working hard and stays humble, he’s got the whole world ahead of them. We don't have anybody that’s his age, that we can build the company around. And we don't need to give it everything right now. He’s 24. He’s somebody who you can take the slow burn route with, and educate people about who he is over the next few years. And you still have, you know, 20 years left in his career.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO