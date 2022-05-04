ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Domingue ate spicy pork and broccoli right before saving Penguins: ‘Not the best’

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Rangers’ Game 1 nemesis had been kicked off the bench because it was too crowded and was absorbing pucks with a stomach that had just ingested some spicy pork and broccoli.

Louis Domingue, a well-traveled goalie who played in 16 games with the Devils during the 2019-20 campaign, was the stunning Penguins savior in the first game of the first-round series, forced into action because of a lower-body injury to starter Casey DeSmith midway through the second overtime.

Domingue came out cold, having appeared in just two NHL games all season, and turned away all 17 Rangers shots in what would become a three-overtime, 4-3 win for the Penguins at the Garden on Tuesday night.

He didn’t even emerge off the bench because the bench was too packed to fit him, so he had to move under the stands. When DeSmith skated off, Domingue said he thought the referees were joking when they informed him he would have to play.

Penguins goalie Louis Domingue makes one of his 17 saves in Game 1 against the Rangers on May 3, 2022.
In between the first and second overtime sessions, the 30-year-old said he had spicy pork and broccoli, which was “not the best.”

“Maybe it sustained my energy,” Domingue, who is only on the big-league Penguins because of an injury to starter Tristan Jarry, told reporters.

DeSmith’s status is unclear, as coach Mike Sullivan told reporters he’s day to day. It’s possible Domingue is needed again.

“Quite honestly I felt good right away,” Domingue said. “I felt zero pressure. You dream about that your life. You’re playing in overtime in the playoffs — are you kidding me? You’d think that you would be nervous going into a situation like that, but it was fun for me.”

