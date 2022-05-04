ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz says that Roe v. Wade is 'not constitutional' and gives his thoughts on abortions

By Joe Hiti
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcMj1_0fSqQCTY00

With the draft opinion from the United States Supreme Court leaking, politicians and candidates preparing for the 2022 election have been quick to share their thoughts on the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The leak of the opinion came from Politico and has been authenticated by SCOTUS. Now, politicians are being asked their thoughts on the potential decision, being that the power of making abortions illegal would now be in their hands.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the United States Senate seat in Pennsylvania, was one of those politicians, and he joined 1210 WPHT's Rich Zeoli to discuss his thoughts.

Oz has been campaigning on the pro-life platform while running for office in Pennsylvania, and his opponents have shared an interview he did on the radio show "The Breakfast Club" that they are saying doesn't back that up.

During the interview, Oz made comments against the laws and talked about seeing a lot of women who had been affected by "coat hanger" abortions.

On the surface, the comments are being used to make voters assume he is not actually pro-life, but he says that's not the case.

In response to the comments, Oz clarified that the law in Alabama was forbidding not only women from getting an abortion but also stopped them from getting help if the pregnancy was causing the risk of them dying during birth or while carrying the child.

When it comes to how he feels about it now, he said he "feel[s] exactly the same way." He even added that both former Presidents Donald Trump and Ronald Regan shared his thoughts, while all three are pro-life.

"There's these horrible times, rare, very rare, but times when a woman's life would be lost," Oz said. "I'm not talking about getting blemishes. I'm talking about really she will die if she carries this child."

"I think that's a situation where it's very difficult for me as a physician to argue that the mother dies and the child lives. It violates my Hippocratic oath to do my best to save all life."

Oz shared that he has discussed this issue with his mother-in-law, an ordained minister, at length and when it comes to abortions, there are rare times he thinks it is appropriate. Those are when the mother's life is in danger or when a woman becomes pregnant through rape or incest.

"The unifying factor for all of us is Roe v Wade has no role," Oz said. "It's not constitutional. It actually created a huge problem by putting the courts in a position where they were legislating."

When it comes to the leak and what it means for the politics, Oz shared that he thinks it is a move from the far-left of the Democratic party and it is "inexcusable," and they will "cheat, lie, steal, and do whatever it takes to win."

"It puts a target on the back of these judges," Oz said. "We want our judges to legislate appropriately."

Oz continued asking how judges can be asked to make decisions on the law alone when protesters are outside the courtroom attempting to "threaten" them.

Zeoli shared after the draft was released that he, too, thinks it was an effort to use public opinion to sway the decision of the justices and spice up the 2022 election.

"Clearly, what this leaker is going for here is hoping there will be riots in the streets, and the court will turn around and go, 'We got to push the brakes here on this,'" Zeoli said. "That's what I think the leaker is looking for."

When it comes to the 2022 election, most of former President Trump's supported candidates have won the Republican nomination in their states, and Oz could be the next one to join that list.

Oz shared that he and Trump go back to before he was president, as the doctor had him on his daytime television show to go over concerns raised about his medical condition.

The two's relationship grew from there, and now Trump is working to help support Oz because he thinks he is the right candidate for Pennsylvania.

"[Trump] didn't just say 'good luck Oz.' He's been actively engaged, calling, checking in," Dr. Oz said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

‘We’re Furious, We’re Stunned’: Pennsylvania Doctors Especially Concerned About Women’s Health If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Abortions are more heavily restricted in Pennsylvania than in New Jersey and Delaware. Doctors and leading medical groups are concerned about access being limited even further. Local Leaders Respond After Report Of Draft Opinion Suggests Supreme Court May Overturn Roe V. Wade The ability to safely end a pregnancy has been a health care option for nearly 50 years. But if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, that option might depend on where you live. Many doctors believe that could be dangerous for women. The sign at Planned Parenthood Center City says “no judgment, just care.” It’s business as usual...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Debating abortion in 1972, before Roe v. Wade

The publication of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade has reignited fierce debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. Politico on Monday published the draft, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito and confirmed authentic by the high court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
POPSUGAR

What a Roe v. Wade Overturn Could Mean For Birth Control

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health has left many of us with serious questions about the future of reproductive freedom in the US. The opinion, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade and the right to abortion under the US Constitution. This reality has left people asking: Are abortions still legal right now? (Yes.) Should I stockpile Plan B? (It's not necessary to buy out your pharmacy, but maybe grab a pack or two.) And will the ruling affect my access to birth control? The answer to that is no, not directly; neither Roe nor Dobbs has anything to do with contraceptives, and no one's access will be immediately impacted. But there may still be reason for concern.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#U S Supreme Court#Politico#Scotus#United States#Senate#Wpht
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy