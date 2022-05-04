ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Ameshya Williams-Holliday waived by Indiana Fever

By Tolly Carr
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0jAX_0fSqPs4V00

The journey to the WNBA has hit a speed bump for Ameshya Williams-Holliday. The Indiana Fever announced on Wednesday that it has waived its third round draft pick from Jackson State University.

Williams-Holliday made news in April when she was the first HBCU draft selection in twenty years in the WNBA. She was selected 25th overall in the third round by the Fever.

The Fever also released guard Lindsay Allen and forward Erin Whalen on Tuesday as well.

Williams-Holliday only appeared in one of the two preseason games for the Fever. She scored two points with one rebound and one steal in just over six minutes of action in Indiana’s 101-89 loss to the Dallas Wings on Monday.

Williams-Holliday hasn’t addressed being waived on social media as of this writing. But after Monday’s game in her WNBA debut she did post the following on Twitter.

“Everything that God put me through, I was built for it. Everything I got, I worked for it,” she wrote.

Standing on an impressive resume

Ameshya Williams-Holliday is the second-highest drafted HBCU player in league history. Only Howard’s Denique Graves (15th overall) was a higher selection.

Williams-Holliday is a three-time first-team All-SWAC selection (2020, 2021, 2022), a three-time league Defensive Player of the Year (2020, 2021, 2022), and in 2022 became the first SWAC player since 2019 to win both SWAC Player Of The Year and Defensive Player Of The Year honors in the same season.

Williams-Holliday averaged 16.1 points and 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game for her career. She scored in double-figures 71 times (including final 39 consecutive games), 53 10+ rebound games, 52 double-doubles (including two 20-20 games), and 60 games of 2+ blocks.

Williams-Holliday led the conference in scoring (19.2 ppg), rebounds (11.4 rpg), field goal percentage (57.7%), and blocks (2.7 bpg) during the 2021-2022 season. She recorded 22 double-doubles during the season (tied for 6th nationally) while scoring in double figures in every game and had 22 games with at least two blocked shots.

Update:

After the initial publication of this article Ameshya Williams-Holliday released the following message on Twitter.

“Thank you all for your support. This has been one amazing ride. Making history in getting drafted and having an opportunity to compete and learn has been phenomenal. This is not the end. The journey continues. I’m excited for what’s next!”

The post Ameshya Williams-Holliday waived by Indiana Fever appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Basketball
Jackson, MS
Basketball
The Spun

Magic Johnson Joins Ownership Bid: NFL World Reacts

Magic Johnson is joining an ownership bid to purchase an NFL franchise. That franchise just so happens to be the Denver Broncos. According to a report, Johnson has joined Josh Harris in a bid for the Denver Broncos. Investing in sports franchises is nothing new for Magic. He's already an...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Star Threatens Stephen A. Smith

ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith is well-known for his controversial sports takes. But according to former NBA star Stephon Marbury, the inflammatory analyst has taken things too far. After the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the postseason, Smith called star point guard Kyrie Irving one of the "most delusional"...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Jalen Rose’s Facial Hair Going Viral On Sunday

Throughout his career on television, ESPN’s Jalen Rose has developed a reputation for always having his hairline freshly shaped up. It’s a well-earned rep, and for Rose, it also carries over to his facial hair. Interestingly, it is that facial hair that is going viral on Sunday, and not for a good reason.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Allen
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State University#Preseason Games#The Dallas Wings
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League. One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft. However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston...
NFL
Popculture

Former Pro Bowl Quarterback Eyeing NFL Return After Missing 2021 Season

An NFL quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season is ready to get back on the field. Robert Griffin III recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said he had received some calls from NFL teams after recording a 4.48 40-yard Dash at Rich Eisen's charity event. "Yes, I...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
KTAL

Southern University mourns loss of freshman, cheerleader

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader. Southern University Athletic Department posted on their Twitter, saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Announcer Will Not Return Next Season

When the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a new play-by-play analyst. According to a report from The Athletic, Bally Sports North decided not to pick up the option for television play-by-play announcer Dave Benz. The decision ends a 10-year relationship with Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reuters

Chicago Sky eye tall task of WNBA title defense

May 4 (Reuters) - The Chicago Sky are aiming for even loftier heights in their title defense as the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) kicks off a new season on Friday. The Sky snared 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman in February after picking up their maiden title, putting them in...
CHICAGO, IL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy