Wheeling Nailers: 5 things to know about the Walleye's next opponent

The Cup chase continues for the Toledo Walleye.

The Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 on Tuesday night at the Huntington Center to advance to the Central Division finals of the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs. The Walleye will face the Wheeling Nailers, who defeated the Fort Wayne Komets in overtime of their Game 7 on Tuesday.

Here are five things to know about Wheeling.

1. What is a Nailer?

The Wheeling Nailers were originally the Carolina Thunderbirds before moving from Winston-Salem, N.C., to Wheeling, W.Va., in 1992. After a trademark dispute with the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds, the team changed its name to Nailers to honor Wheeling's history of nail production.

2. They played Toledo tough all season

The Walleye struggled against the Wheeling Nailers in the regular season, going 3-4 with an overtime win in the seven meetings. Five of the games were decided by one goal. Toledo lost 3-2 on April 10 the last time the teams met.

3. Playoff history

The Walleye and Nailers have met once in the playoffs with Toledo winning the 2015 opening-round series in seven games. The Nailers are playing in their first postseason since 2016.

4. Hausinger playing well

Wheeling forward Cam Hausinger, No. 16 in your programs, is tied for second in the league with seven playoff goals. He has connected on 25.9 percent of his shots, which is eighth in the playoffs among players with at least 10 shots.

5. Coach has hockey in his blood

Wheeling coach Derek Army played for the Nailers when they advanced to the 2016 Kelly Cup Finals. His father, Tim Army, is the head coach of the AHL's Iowa Wild and has served as an assistant coach with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and Pittsburgh Penguins.