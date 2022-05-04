ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Wheeling Nailers: 5 things to know about the Walleye's next opponent

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAcSK_0fSqPiUT00

The Cup chase continues for the Toledo Walleye.

The Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 on Tuesday night at the Huntington Center to advance to the Central Division finals of the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs. The Walleye will face the Wheeling Nailers, who defeated the Fort Wayne Komets in overtime of their Game 7 on Tuesday.

Here are five things to know about Wheeling.

1. What is a Nailer?

The Wheeling Nailers were originally the Carolina Thunderbirds before moving from Winston-Salem, N.C., to Wheeling, W.Va., in 1992. After a trademark dispute with the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds, the team changed its name to Nailers to honor Wheeling's history of nail production.

2. They played Toledo tough all season

The Walleye struggled against the Wheeling Nailers in the regular season, going 3-4 with an overtime win in the seven meetings. Five of the games were decided by one goal. Toledo lost 3-2 on April 10 the last time the teams met.

3. Playoff history

The Walleye and Nailers have met once in the playoffs with Toledo winning the 2015 opening-round series in seven games. The Nailers are playing in their first postseason since 2016.

4. Hausinger playing well

Wheeling forward Cam Hausinger, No. 16 in your programs, is tied for second in the league with seven playoff goals. He has connected on 25.9 percent of his shots, which is eighth in the playoffs among players with at least 10 shots.

5. Coach has hockey in his blood

Wheeling coach Derek Army played for the Nailers when they advanced to the 2016 Kelly Cup Finals. His father, Tim Army, is the head coach of the AHL's Iowa Wild and has served as an assistant coach with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Nailers vs. Walleye Playoff Series Preview

WHEELING NAILERS3rd Place in Central DivisionRecord: 37-31-4-0Points: 78Goals For: 243 (T-5th)Goals Against: 247 (21st)Power Play: 61-for-304, 20.1% (7th)Penalty Kill: 216-for-276, 78.3% (22nd) TOLEDO WALLEYE1st Place in Central DivisionRecord: 49-19-2-2Points: 102Goals For: 277 (2nd)Goals Against: 203 (5th)Power Play: 57-for-236, 24.2% (3rd)Penalty Kill: 180-for-224, 80.4% (15th) Head-to-Head2021-22 Regular Season: Nailers 4, Walleye 32021-22 Regular Season at WHL: […]
WHEELING, WV
Yardbarker

Flyers add a familiar face to their front office staff along with a new scout

Kapanen, 48, played for the Flyers from 2002-2008. He registered 110 points (44G, 66A) in 311 regular season games, and 19 points (9G, 10A) in 53 playoff games. Kapanen spent time with KalPa in the Finnish League after his NHL career. He saw himself in many different roles with the organization. These roles included: player, assistant coach, head coach, general manager, and owner. He was then the head coach for HC Lugano in Switzerland for one season (2019-2020).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Toledo, OH
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

From MacKinnon to Malkin, big names already making impact

DENVER (AP) — Speedy Colorado Avalanche forward. That's his description of top players buckling into the driver's seat and going full throttle this time of year to lead their team. The "No. 29 bus” was cruising along, too, as MacKinnon took the Avalanche for quite a ride in Game 1 against Nashville, scoring twice during a 7-2 win.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#The Toledo Walleye#The Central Division#The Echl Kelly Cup#The Wheeling Nailers#The Carolina Thunderbirds#Seattle Thunderbirds#The Walleye And Nailers
The Blade

Series opener between Toledo, Bowling Green baseball rained out

BOWLING GREEN — Friday’s series opener between Toledo and Bowling Green State University baseball has been postponed because of rain. The Battle of I-75 will be played this weekend in the form of double headers on Saturday and Sunday, with Game 1 of each beginning at 1 p.m. at BGSU’s Steller Field. Friday’s postponed game will be part of Sunday’s twin bill.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOP

Bettman says Quenneville hasn’t approached NHL about return

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — If three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville is looking to return to coaching next season, he hasn’t told NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman of that plan. And Bettman would certainly be in the loop on that news. Quenneville resigned as Florida’s coach in October when...
NHL
The Blade

Howard healthy, re-energized entering 2nd season with WNBA's Liberty

A strong offseason spent playing overseas has re-energized Toledo native Natasha Howard. Now, she’s looking to continue the momentum in her return to the Big Apple. The former Waite star has more unfinished business in the United States after a sprained MCL limited her to 13 of a possible 28 regular-season games with the WNBA’s New York Liberty last season, her first with the team after being traded from the Seattle Storm.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC Sports

The Wraparound: Darryl Sutter hockey is alive and well in playoffs

The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down the NHL playoff games today with the all-important television information. • Catch up on the third night of the playoffs with the NHL Rink Wrap, as the Hurricanes dominate the Bruins again, while the Lightning, Oilers, and Wild all get even.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
FOX Sports

Playoff physicality creeps into crease to impact goaltenders

The physicality of the NHL playoffs is creeping into the crease. There has already been a huge goal disallowed due to goaltender interference, a starting goalie was knocked out of a game after taking a shot to the head and one rookie netminder confronted an opposing star forward over unwanted contact.
NHL
The Blade

Game day updates: Walleye 5, Wheeling 1 — Final

The Toledo Walleye have taken a 1-0 lead in the Central Division finals with a dominating 5-1 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at the Huntington Center. Forward Patrick Curry scored two goals, while forward Brandon Hawkins and defensemen Gordi Myer and Chris Martenet also scored. Goaltender Billy Christopoulos, who was steady throughout, made 23 saves on 24 shots.
TOLEDO, OH
NHL

CBJ Foundation donates $250,000 to Whitehall's new street hockey rink

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announced tonight that it is donating $250,000 to the City of Whitehall to fund the build of a community street hockey rink. The announcement was made during the Foundation's annual fundraising event, The CannonBall. The project is set to break ground in early-summer and is expected to be complete by fall.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Prospects Report: Bains, Keppen, Persson, Podkolzin & More

In this playoff edition of the Vancouver Canucks prospects report, Arshdeep Bains has continued to produce in the postseason for the Red Deer Rebels, while Viktor Persson has rediscovered his offensive game with the Kamloops Blazers. Meanwhile, out east, Ethan Keppen has led the Flint Firebirds to the second round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack in the franchise’s first-ever Game 7.
NHL
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy