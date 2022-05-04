ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Amazon Has a Surprise Edge Over Google, Facebook

By Vidhi Choudhary
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Spending on digital ads jumped 35% to $189 billion in 2021, an increase of $50 billion in a single year and the highest increase since 2006.

Tech giant Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report advertising revenue jumped 25% to $7.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Google's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report ad revenue rose 22.5% to $54.6 billion at the end of March 2022. Meanwhile Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report clocked $26.9 billion in ad revenue for the same period, an increase of 5% over first quarter 2021.

These companies make money by selling their advertising services to sellers, vendors, publishers, authors, and others through programs such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising.

Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said the numbers were strong on the earnings call.

"We're still very happy and pleased with the way the advertising team is performing and how advertising has been valued by both sellers and vendors and others who use it to reach our customer base at the point where they're considering purchases," said Olsavsky.

Olsavsky added that Amazon will continue to roll out new products for sellers to manage their advertising and increase their ability to analyze and calculate a return on their investment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8CdZ_0fSqPbJO00
Shutterstock

How Online Advertising Works

Tech giants Google, Facebook, and Amazon are considered the holy trinity of the online advertising pie commanding the lion's share of ad budgets.

But the pecking order among the three is based on the costs they charge advertisers and the revenue that generates.

Amazon's advertising rates for merchants and sellers are still cheaper than those of rivals Facebook and Google, a new study by e-commerce analytics firm Sellics has found.

Globally, Amazon charges sellers 75 cents for every time a user clicks on a particular ad attached to their site, also known as cost-per-click. These numbers have been calculated by Sellics.

The e-commerce giant charges 87 cents a click for advertisers in the U.S. The cost-per-click metric is a cost efficiency measure widely used in the ad industry.

These numbers cited in the study are competitive by industry standards.

Amazon charges advertisers 68% less money compared to Google, is 44% cheaper compared to Facebook, has 79% lower ad rates than photo-and-video-sharing site Instagram, and 86% cheaper than professional networking site LinkedIn among digital platforms, according to the advertising study by Sellics.

The Seattle company's cost for advertising is also 25% lower than the country's largest retail platform Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, the Sellics ad rate study showed.

The findings are based on an analysis of anonymized data from over two million Amazon ad campaigns by sellers and suppliers across 2020 and 2021.

Walmart, Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report, and other retail giants have also begun selling advertisements as part of their e-commerce operations.

“It’s not just the lower cost per click that makes Amazon stand out for advertisers. Amazon is unique as an advertising platform as it combines a high purchase intent retail platform that generates revenue cost-efficiently with an enormous reach and traffic," said Sellics Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Ropel in a statement.

"Don't forget that Amazon is the top starting point for product searches across the whole web, which makes it extremely attractive for B2C and retail advertisers," added Ropel.

On Amazon's marketplace, ads placed under categories like "Tools & Home Improvement,” “Industrial & Scientific,” and “Sports & Outdoors" are the most cost effective for advertisers, the study by Sellics showed.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Google Earnings#Amzn#Meta Platforms#Advertising Works Tech
komando.com

Scam alert: Don’t click on these voicemail links in your email inbox

Scammers are continually evolving their tricks to trap as many people as possible. Whether it’s impersonating government agencies or faking a call from the bank, unfortunately, many people will fall victim. With so many new scams and methods, it can be challenging to keep track of them. Often, criminals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Three New Desserts to Its Menu

When you think of ordering dessert at McDonald's, there's a high chance you're thinking about a fried apple pie. That's probably because the classic chain has been serving it since the '60s, although these days the fried version has been traded out for a baked one to appeal to customers concerned about keeping their fried food consumption low.
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
BGR.com

Costco is making a major change starting next week

Costco has an incredibly loyal fan base thanks to the membership-only retail chain’s abundance of sales and discounted items — in other words, because of the tremendous value to be found herein. There are blogs and websites, for example, dedicated solely to the chain and the comings and goings within its product assortment. Social media accounts also tout the deals that shoppers can pounce on. Sometimes, the chain also makes other important changes worth knowing about. And one of those that we want to tell you about today relates to Costco’s hours of operation.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
85K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy