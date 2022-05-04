Missing Augusta 17-year-old has been found, deputies say

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama […]
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an alert for one missing runaway teenager, but another one is still missing. Titiayana Frazier had last been seen at 2603 Drayton Drive at approximately midnight Sunday. Authorities said Monday morning that she had been found. However, an...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A high school in South Carolina is helping to remember one of their students who was reportedly killed in a domestic situation involving her father. WIS reports officials with the Richland County School District One said that Sha’Neal Brown, 18, died Thursday evening. Sha’Neal...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities say came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police say 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a Rock Hill street Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators say […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Houston has been found and is in good health. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl. 13-year-old Tameia Houston was reporting missing May 4th, 2022. She was last seen leaving 1115 Fox Den Road around 7:00 p.m. Tameia was last seen wearing a […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are wanted for shoplifting from Walmart Neighborhood Market on Belair Rd. If you have any information on the whereabouts of either man, please contact the Coulmbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Police Department Investigators arrested 22-year-old Demarcus Lee White for several child molestation incidents. White admitted to molesting a 13-year-old multiple times. He admitted the juvenile was a family acquaintance and that he knew he was molesting the teen and needed to stop. Investigators are in the process of identifying other […]
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people were charged for illegally killing an alligator near the entrance of Lock and Dam Park in Augusta. Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say this nearly 11 foot gator was killed close to the entrance of Lock and Dam Park April 30th. That’s off Doug Barnward Parkway near […]
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old found in front of a fire station in southwest Atlanta Friday morning. Officers say they were called to the Ashley Cascade Apartment Homes in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way SW around 5 a.m. While on their way...
