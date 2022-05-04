ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Missing Augusta 17-year-old has been found, deputies say

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have canceled a missing-person alert for a...

www.wrdw.com

WJBF

Missing Richmond county woman located

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One missing local teen found, but search continues for another

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an alert for one missing runaway teenager, but another one is still missing. Titiayana Frazier had last been seen at 2603 Drayton Drive at approximately midnight Sunday. Authorities said Monday morning that she had been found. However, an...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
WJBF

Arrest made in deadly shooting at Circle K in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station and a suspect is in custody. The coroner says just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, 52-year-old Jenefer Herron was shot at least once. It happened at the Circle K located at 1739 Walton Way. NewsChannel 6 was told Herron got into […]
AUGUSTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Detective: S.C. teen executed wounded men who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities say came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police say 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a Rock Hill street Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators say […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WJBF

Man dies following shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road.  He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

MISSING: RCSO searching for missing teenage girl

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Houston has been found and is in good health. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl. 13-year-old Tameia Houston was reporting missing May 4th, 2022. She was last seen leaving 1115 Fox Den Road around 7:00 p.m. Tameia was last seen wearing a […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Grovetown man arrested for molesting a 13-year-old

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown Police Department Investigators arrested 22-year-old Demarcus Lee White for several child molestation incidents. White admitted to molesting a 13-year-old multiple times. He admitted the juvenile was a family acquaintance and that he knew he was molesting the teen and needed to stop. Investigators are in the process of identifying other […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Massive gator shot dead near Lock and Dam park; two men cited

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people were charged for illegally killing an alligator near the entrance of Lock and Dam Park in Augusta. Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say this nearly 11 foot gator was killed close to the entrance of Lock and Dam Park April 30th. That’s off Doug Barnward Parkway near […]
AUGUSTA, GA

