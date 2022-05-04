ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, CT

Dept. of Public Health confirms year’s first case of Powassan virus

By Olivia Lank
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – The state Department of Public Health has announced the year’s first case of Powassan virus in Connecticut, Powassan virus (POWV) is usually spread through the bite of an infected black-legged or deer tick, according to state officials.

DPH said that a man between the ages of 50 and 59, who is a resident of Windham, became ill during the first week of March. Lab tests showed that he tested positive for POWV. He was hospitalized with a central nervous system disease and had a known tick bite.

The patient has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to DPH.

From 2017 to 2021, there have been 12 cases of POWV in Connecticut, including three in 2021, according to the DPH. Of those 12 cases, two have been fatal.

“The identification of a Connecticut resident with Powassan virus associated illness emphasizes the need to take actions to prevent tick bites from now through the late fall,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.  “Using insect repellent, avoiding areas where ticks are likely, and checking carefully for ticks after being outside can reduce the chance of you or your children being infected with this virus.”

While most people who are infected with POWV likely experience no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms, some people may develop severe illness that will affect the central nervous system, according to DPH. Severe cases may include fever, vomiting, headache, or weakness, difficulty speaking, or seizures.

Body of missing Yale employee found on Long Island shoreline

 NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The body of a missing Yale employee has been found on the Long Island shoreline, according to Yale News. The body of Anton Sovetov, who had been missing since early February, was found on the New York side of the Long Island shoreline on April 30. The Suffolk Country Medical […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
