ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ferrari Announces New V12 Engine For A "Game-Changing" Model

By Jeff Perez
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those of you worried that Ferrari might have given up on the V12, there's good news. Today the company announced the development of an entirely new V12 engine that will make its way into a "game-changing" vehicle this summer. And we have an idea as to what that game-changer might...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

New Dodge Hornet Almost Ready To Show Its Face

Just like Hollywood, car manufacturers love to revive titles that should be left to the annals of history. The Dodge Hornet is the latest name to be brought back from the dead only to be reincarnated as something entirely different from the original. Back in 2020, we heard rumors that the famed Hornet could be returning to the Dodge family, and in 2021 that rumor was confirmed. Since then we've learned that the new Hornet will be returning as an SUV, and not just any SUV: it's going to be based on the rather attractive Alfa Romeo Tonale. Fast forward to February, and we actually managed to grab a few leaked spy shots of the new car. Now that the Hornet is well and truly out of the hive, Dodge has officially announced a reveal date.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ Turbo-Hydramatic Transmissions (Part I)

A few weeks ago, we concluded Abandoned History’s two-part coverage of the Chrysler UltraDrive transmission. Within the comments was a request for more transmission coverage of an equally abandoned nature. Let it be so! Come along as we discuss the vast automatically shifted expanse that was the Turbo-Hydramatic transmission family, by General Motors.
CARS
Motor1.com

GM Shares Cadillac Sports Car Sketch With C8 Corvette Overtones

For the record, we've heard absolutely nothing about Cadillac creating a new sports car based on the Chevrolet Corvette. There's no hint, no suggestion, nor are there even rumors floating around. But you know what? We love that someone in the General Motors Design studio is at least thinking about it.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#V12 Engine#Sports Car#Vehicles#English#Italian#Gtb
Motor1.com

WILL.I.AMG Is A GT 4-Door Coupe With Fewer Doors And G-Class Face

You might be inclined to believe this is some sort of Photoshop job, but no, it's the real thing. Yes, will.i.am did put a G-Class face on a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. When the boxy styling of the former meets the swoopy shape of the latter, you know for sure it's going to look hugely controversial. Riding on large retro-esque monoblock wheels, the one-off contraption is now a true coupe in the sense that it has lost the rear doors.
CARS
Daily Mail

'I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in': Elon Musk jokes he's planning on snapping up the Atlanta drinks giant to return to the original 1894 formula that had 3.5g of the drug in it

Elon Musk joked he wants to buy drinks giant Coca-Cola to 'put the cocaine back in' as the eccentric entrepreneur enjoyed a series of back-and-forths with Twitter users amid his $44billion takeover of the platform. 'Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,' the wisecracking Tesla and SpaceX...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

The automotive sector is upside down. While it is clear that the new path is electrification, it is still difficult to say which carmakers will be the winners except for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. Founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the process of increasing...
BUSINESS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Silverado Duramax vs. F-150 Diesel vs. Ram Diesel: Comparison

Diesel power can be the ideal choice for light-duty pickup truck customers, providing a combination of copious low-end twist with decent fuel economy. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the specs for the Chevy Silverado Duramax diesel engine and how they compare to rival powerplants from Ford and Ram.
CARS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
TheFW

Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The windshield wipers on some vehicles may break or malfunction during use. The vehicles involved in the recall are...
CARS
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy