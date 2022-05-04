ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

America East Baseball News & Notes: Maine is First to Clinch

By John Doucette
ngscsports.com
 3 days ago

With three weekends left in America East baseball, one thing is for sure, the Maine Black Bears (23-14, 18-3 in AE) will not only be hosting the postseason tournament they will be playing in it as well. That’s because last weekend they secured their spot by sweeping the Hartford Hawks and...

ngscsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State football photo archive: Penn State vs. Syracuse in the Big Ten era

{"id":19190,"date":"2022-05-04T18:51:36","date_gmt":"2022-05-04T22:51:36","guid":{"rendered":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d19190","raw":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d19190"},"modified":"2022-05-04T18:51:36","modified_gmt":"2022-05-04T22:51:36","password":"","slug":"penn-state-football-photo-archive-penn-state-vs-syracuse-in-the-big-ten-era","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/gallery/penn-state-football-photo-archive-penn-state-vs-syracuse-in-the-big-ten-era/","title":{"raw":"Penn State football photo archive: Penn State vs. Syracuse in the Big Ten era","rendered":"Penn State football photo archive: Penn State vs. Syracuse in the Big Ten era"},"content":{"raw":"One of Penn State\u0027s oldest rivals outside of the Pitt Panthers is Syracuse. Syracuse is Penn State\u0027s second-most played opponent with 71 all-time meetings between the two programs, with Penn State leading the all-time series 43-23-5. The only opponent Penn State has faced more has been the Pitt Panthers, with 93 all-time meetings.\r\n\r\nBy comparison, Penn State\u0027s most-played Big Ten opponent is Maryland, with 45 meetings, and the most games played against a more historic...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy