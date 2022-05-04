ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC Insurance Dept. welcomes first K-9 to investigate arsons

By Joseph Holloway
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance is welcoming its first K-9 used to investigate arsons.

The DOI held a welcoming ceremony for K-9 “Nancy” Wednesday morning. She also performed a demonstration.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey told CBS 17 she can pick up on things humans can’t and her detection abilities will give the department more evidence when prosecuting arson cases.

“It may take a human investigator a day and a half or two days to work a fire scene where the arson dog can get through there in an hour or two,” Causey said.

According to the commissioner, Nancy was provided through State Farm’s arson dog program.

She is now available to work any investigation statewide.

