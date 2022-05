GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police say that John Richardson is a serial killer. He’s not the first one they’ve encountered. Police arrested Richardson, 53, last month and have since charged him with three counts of first-degree murder. They said in February and March he killed three people. Investigators said they think there could be […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO