Here's your roundup of local stories for May 6. After a couple of weeks into COVID-19 surge, San Francisco entered the yellow tier again, SFist reports. The number of daily cases in the city has risen 40% in the last week. Three other Bay Area counties — Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara — also returned to the yellow tier, indicating medium levels of COVID transmission. Meanwhile, the rest of California is in the green or low tier.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO