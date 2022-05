COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed parts of several roads in Mid-Missouri due to flooding. On Thursday morning, the department closed Highway 94 from Highway 19 to Rhineland, Missouri due to water over the road. The Missouri River east of Jefferson City is near flood stage at Hermann and near Chamois, The post MoDOT closes roads in Mid-Missouri due to flooding appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO