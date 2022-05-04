Draymond Green doesn't regret flipping off fans: 'It felt really good'

Draymond Green had no regrets over his double bird to Memphis Grizzlies fans on Tuesday night.

The Golden State Warriors star said after the game, a 106-101 Grizzlies win, that that he took exception to the fact the fans were relishing in his injury — taking an elbow to the face and suffering a laceration above his eye.

“If you gonna boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye and face and is running down blood you should get flipped off,” Green said. “So I’ll take the fine. I’ll go do an appearance and make up the money. But it felt really good to flip them off.”

Green received stitches above his eye and passed concussion protocols before returning to the game in the second quarter.

“I could have had a concussion or anything,” Green added. “If they gonna be that nasty, I can be nasty, too. I assume the cheers is they know I’m gonna get fined. Great. I make $25 million a year, I should be just fine.”

Green has become a focal point of the series, which is tied at 1-1 as it heads back to the Bay Area, for his controversial Flagrant 2 foul in Game 1 that led to his ejection.

He received the loudest boos from Grizzlies fans during pregame introductions and was booed the first time he touched the ball.

