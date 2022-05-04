ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Scheduled For This June

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVeDH_0fSqLa0900

Click here to read the full article.

Eric Holder, the man accused of being the triggerman in the murder of late rap star Nipsey Hussle , has been given a trial date of June 2, according to the Los Angeles Criminal Court calendar. The hearing will be held at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

Holder, who was arrested in 2019 after a two-day manhunt, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of felony possession of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting. If convicted, he faces a life sentence in prison.

More from VIBE.com

The latest trial date for Holder follows various delays in the case, which was originally scheduled to go forward in April 2020, but was postponed until the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional trial dates scheduled for May 2021 and December 2021 were also delayed after Holder refused to leave his cell, as well as the retirement of the assigned judge and Holder’s attorney, Christopher Darden recusing himself amid death threats to his family.

Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019 after being shot multiple times while in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing Store location in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. He was 33 at the time of his death.

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Multiple Guns Found At A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles Home, Not Connected To A Crime

Click here to read the full article. A$AP Rocky was detained and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on April 20 after landing in Los Angeles from Barbados. The arrest was made in connection to a previously unpublicized November 2021 shooting where Rocky allegedly approached an unnamed man and fired off multiple shots. The victim in question sustained a singular injury when one bullet grazed his left hand. The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement saying the incident occurred near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue around 10:15 p.m. PT and stemmed from an argument among two “acquaintances.”More from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Murderer Says 2003 ‘Playboy’ Article Will Prove Innocence

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter, Karl Jordan Jr., in the previously-cold case murder of Jam Master Jay is requesting for his indictment to be dismissed or at least a separate trial from his rumored co-assailant, Ronald Washington, based on an article from a 2003 issue of Playboy titled “The Last Days of Jam Master Jay.” Lawyers representing Jordan filed a new motion on Monday (April 11) stating that the murder charges should be dropped since the government took too long to indict him in August 2020. Federal authorities claim Jordan broke into the slain DJ’s Queens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Young Money Artist Mellow Rackz Gets Pistol Whipped And Robbed In L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Young Money artist Mellow Rackz was reportedly beaten and pistol-whipped during a robbery in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (April 26). The incident is said to have occurred following a date the 20-year-old Florida native had gone on with a man earlier that night, but it’s unclear if he’s believed to be connected to the crime. According to SayCheeseTV, Mellow Rackz and her security team were ambushed at gunpoint and robbed, with the rapper’s jewelry and purse being taken from her during the incident. The extent of Mellow Rackz’s injuries has yet to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Lori Vallow Murder Trial Gets Big Update

Lori Vallow has been declared mentally fit to stand trial on charges related to the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7. Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a ruling Monday that Vallow is "restored to competency and is fit to proceed." Vallow is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Crenshaw, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ETOnline.com

Dave Chappelle's Alleged Attacker No Longer Facing Felony Charge

The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that the man they believe attacked Dave Chappelle on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival is no longer facing a felony charge. "The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has referred the case to the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Derek Chauvin Appeals His Murder Conviction In George Floyd’s Death, Seeks Retrial

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison last June. Attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have filed a court appeal to overturn his conviction in the 2020 killing of George Floyd on Monday. The 72-page court filing claims that the proceedings were so riddled with “error, misconduct and prejudice that they were structurally defective.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Upworthy

Man wrongly convicted of killing his friend in 1990 walks free after 32 years in prison

Joaquin Ciria, who spent 32 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, is finally able to walk free. Ciria was convicted of killing his friend in San Francisco in 1990 but he has always maintained that he didn't commit the crime. Thanks to an extensive review and investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney's Innocence Commission, the 61-year-old has been released, confirmed San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in an online statement. “We are delighted for Joaquin, who fought for so long to clear his name,” said NCIP Attorney Paige Kaneb. “He can now spend time with his 32-year-old son, who was a baby when his father was wrongfully taken away from him."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing And Puma Release Two New Collections

Click here to read the full article. PUMA and Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have extended their long-term partnership for two new collections. PUMA and TMC first partnered for their debut collection in 2019 and have since released multiple clothing and footwear collaborations, including a limited-edition version of PUMA’s iconic Suede silhouette in 2021. The two new collections are set to be available for purchase on Friday (April 15). One collection titled “LL,” which stands for “Long Live,” presents the latest iteration of The Hussle Way. It features the custom tracksuit that the fallen rapper and Groovey Lew created for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year relationship, police say

The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy