ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Helping Teachers Afford to Work in Even the Most Expensive Cities

By Dorian Barrero-Dominguez
The 74
The 74
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCkHW_0fSqLObX00

California Gov. Newsom recently made a nearly $3 billion dollar investment in the state budget to increase teacher preparation to recruit and retain qualified educators. Why was this necessary? Because California’s ongoing teacher shortage has only worsened as the state grapples with classroom vacancies that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. Newsom’s injection of resources is a step in the right direction. But how is it possible to make the pathway to teaching viable for the long run?

Paying teachers more may seem a simple answer, and it’s a good start. It’s not enough.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

Without giving people a root understanding of how to use the money they earn, the benefits won’t stick. Education needs to take a cue from the corporate world and consider how to eliminate debt and provide ongoing, responsive support for teachers.

At Teach For America Bay Area , we have found that recruiting talented teachers is not easy in an area of the country where dollars have to go further than in other regions. I was a casualty of this — I left teaching, a job I loved, because of finances.

I became a kindergarten teacher in West Contra Costa in 2010, when a two-bedroom apartment in Oakland rented for $1,750 a month. Today, the price for that same unit has doubled. During my three years of teaching, my rent skyrocketed while my school lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after our School Improvement Grant ended. With dwindling funds and my cost of living increasing, I left the classroom out of fear that I wouldn’t be able to pursue my interests and dreams on a teacher’s salary. I know many other talented educators have made that same decision.

But with help, support and training, teachers can learn to manage their finances and remain. In my current role, my job is to help current and future teachers access resources to help them stay in the classroom comfortably. From this experience and best practices from others in the field, here are some suggestions for improving financial wellness for teachers:

Provide resources to teach financial literacy. People who don’t learn financial literacy from their families often don’t learn it at all. Only recently have policymakers and schools gotten serious about financial literacy education . But myriad resources are available. Teacher preparation programs can step in to provide financial literacy resources to incoming educators. For example, TFA partners with Spring to provide teachers with one-on-one financial planning coaching and support, seminars and budgeting tools. This helps teachers navigate finances so they can afford the Bay Area’s high cost of living.

Reduce debt for teachers upfront. Over 43 million people have federal student loans, so it’s no wonder they are flocking to companies that promise to help pay down this debt. The typical teacher accrues $37,750 in debt in graduate studies alone, and most early career teachers earn just $45,000 to $50,000 per year . The average TFA Bay Area teacher receives $5,000 directly from TFA before they ever set foot in a classroom. This financial assistance includes a mix of grants, interest-free loans to pay for common out-of-pocket costs.

Lowering financial barriers to the teaching profession is catching on. For example, Aspire Public Schools has a Grow-Your-Own program that identifies talented staffers and helps them transition into positions as special education teachers. Aspire provides a first-year teacher’s salary to program participants, offers mentorship and one-on-one coaching, and foots the bill for credentialing.

Related: ‘Already in the Door’: How One California Charter Network is Recruiting Staff as Special Education Teachers with Free Credentialing, Mentorship, and Better Salaries

Make resources known. Resources can help only when they’re used. The California Legislature directed $24 million to help cover credential fees for prospective teachers. This could have been a valuable resource to cover an expensive out-of-pocket cost of entering the profession — if teachers had known about it. But the Legislative Analyst Office published a report that found 10,000 teachers didn’t realize that a fee waiver was available.

Teachers are called to educate and empower students, but first they must feel equally empowered to take care of themselves. With the understanding to manage their finances and relief from debt on their way to the classroom, prospective teachers — especially educators of color — will have the agency and confidence to choose and persist in a career that may not make them a lot of money, but will align with their values. It’s how to make sure amazing teachers will stay in the classroom.

Dorian Barrero-Dominguez is senior managing director and head of program at Teach For America Bay Area

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Why Schools in One State Are Asking Students For Ideas on Best Way to Use Funds

The focus of education research has pivoted to support schools’ efforts to address pandemic disruptions and missed learning, says a new report from the National Academy of Sciences.  The report calls on the Institute of Education Sciences — the research arm of the Education Department — to prioritize research on topics that became more salient […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Districts Leaving Money on the Table for TA to Teachers Program

School districts in a North Carolina pilot program are leaving untapped hundreds of thousands of dollars for an initiative designed to help teacher assistants become teachers. The Teacher Assistants to Teachers Tuition Reimbursement Pilot Program (TAs to Teachers) started in the 2016-17 fiscal year and is open to 38 districts as of 2019. The program […]
EDUCATION
The 74

CA Voters Most Dissatisfied With Local Schools

This article is part of a collaboration between The 74 and the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.    From their dislike of local teachers’ unions to a lack of confidence in school administrators, California voters are more disillusioned with the state of education than voters nationally, a new poll has found.    Commissioned by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
The 74

Appreciate Teachers through Generous Pay, Opportunity to Grow & Autonomy

Teaching is a rewarding and challenging job — a career not for the faint of heart. Teachers pour their hearts and souls into their classroom to give each student an opportunity. Over the years teaching has morphed into an even bigger job in education — teachers are counselors, confidants, caregivers, nurses and sometimes parent figures. […]
DENVER, CO
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Federal Student Loans#Financial Literacy#Teach For America#West Contra
MarketWatch

‘I don’t believe servers should make $50 an hour. They get paid as much as nurses!’ If a waiter is making $15 an hour in California, do I really need to tip 20%?

My wife and I had an argument over tipping a server. Can you help resolve it? It’s turned into a bit of an issue. In California, servers make right under $14 an hour in restaurants with fewer than 25 employees and $15 an hour in restaurants with over 25 employees. So long gone are the days when they were paid $3 or less an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Georgia just became the latest state to require personal finance education

High school students in Georgia will soon have guaranteed access to a personal finance course before they graduate. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law SB 220, a bill requiring personal finance classes for high school students. Starting in the 2024-2025 school year, all 11th- and 12th-grade students will need to take at least a half-credit course in financial literacy before graduation.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
The 74

Embracing the ‘Tough Conversation’: Teacher of the Year Finalists Speak Out On ‘Divisive’ History, Students’ Mental Health and Why Educators Are Not Superheroes

April 19 Update: The Council of Chief State School Officers named Kurt Russell the 2022 National Teacher of the Year. About 40 students at Oberlin Senior High School won’t be taking courses on Black history, race and gender oppression this fall — not because they’ve been canceled due to conservative opposition, but because Kurt Russell […]
SCIENCE
The Penny Hoarder

The Best Student Loans of May 2022

College costs are overwhelming for a lot of families. So students turn to student loans to cover them. Most students, following expert recommendations, start with federal student loans, but those aren’t always enough to cover costs. When federal student loans don’t cut it, you can turn to private student...
COLLEGES
The 74

State Money Could Follow Struggling Students to Private or Home School

Parents of students who are struggling to read in elementary school might soon have the option to pull their students out of public school and into private school or homeschooling, paid for with government subsidies taken out of the public education budget. Sen. Sharon Hewitt’s Senate Bill 203 would create the Reading Education Savings Account […]
LOUISIANA STATE
The 74

In Stormy Waters, Every Child Needs a Navigator

For the past two years, schools, families and students have grappled with a COVID-induced crisis. Not just of health, but of continuous disruptions, school closures, remote schooling and extraordinary stresses, interruptions and obstacles to children’s education and well-being. Relationships fractured as students were torn from the normalcy of their teachers and friends and forced to […]
KIDS
ABC4

At these US colleges everyone works and there’s no tuition

Work colleges, which require students to work in return for paying either no or relatively low tuition, are one way to address this problem. There are currently nine universities in the U.S. that meet the federal requirements needed to be designated as work colleges.
COLLEGES
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy